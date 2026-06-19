Narwal Unveils Next-Gen Cordless Vacuum Cleaners: S20 and S30 Series

Narwal, a well-established player in the home appliance market, has showcased its next generation of cordless vacuum cleaners designed for both wet and dry cleaning. This lineup, consisting of the Narwal S20, S30, and S20 Pro models, stands out not only for its high power but also for its AI-powered dirt detection system. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The key feature of the new devices is their focus on fully automating the cleaning process. According to ixbt.com, the flagship S20 Pro model boasts a massive suction power of up to 20,000 Pa. This performance allows it to easily clean even the heaviest debris and dust from carpets.

AI and Smart Cleaning

The Narwal S20 Pro is equipped with the AI DirtSense system, which analyzes the surface contamination level in real time. Based on this technology , the device independently adjusts suction power and water consumption. Additionally, the model features an automatic detergent dosing function, significantly simplifying the user's task.

The S30 model attracts attention with its unique design. Its body can bend up to 180 degrees, making it easy to clean under beds, sofas, and other low furniture. In terms of power and technology, it is on par with the flagship model.

Hydraulic Self-Propulsion and Autonomy

All new models are equipped with a 4000 mAh battery, capable of up to 60 minutes of continuous operation on a single charge. This is sufficient for cleaning an average-sized apartment. Furthermore, the self-propulsion mechanism requires minimal physical effort from the user, as the vacuum moves forward on its own.

Once cleaning is complete, the devices are placed in a special base station. The station automatically washes the roller brushes and dries them using hot air. This process prevents unpleasant odors and mold growth. While the base S20 model has slightly lower power at 18,000 Pa, it retains all the essential self-cleaning functions.

As demand for such smart home appliances grows in the Uzbekistan market, Narwal's new products are expected to compete seriously with rivals like Xiaomi and Dreame. Detailed information regarding the global release date and pricing has not yet been disclosed.