Amazon Investigates Employees Who Opposed AI Centers

Amazon has launched internal investigations into its employees who opposed the uncontrolled expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and called for government regulation. This conflict has become the latest point of contention regarding the tech giant's environmental policies and employees' freedom of speech. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports it.

Events escalated following hearings at the Seattle City Council. City officials discussed a one-year moratorium on the construction of new large data centers. Five Amazon employees participated in the meeting, criticizing tech companies' investments in AI as "implementing artificial intelligence at any cost."

According to ixbt.com, shortly after this speech, three employees were called for interviews with the HR department. They were warned that an internal investigation into their public statements had begun and that this could result in disciplinary action, including termination. Employees view this as an attempt by the company to exert pressure and control political activity.

Corporate Rules and Environmental Concerns

Amazon management emphasizes that this investigation is not about the employees' personal opinions, but about violating rules regarding unauthorized statements made on behalf of the company. However, the workers involved in this dispute are members of the "Amazon Employees for Climate Justice" group. This group is known for previously criticizing the company's environmentally harmful projects.

Notably, in 2020, two founders of this group were fired for criticizing company policy. The current situation occurs as Amazon is fully pivoting its strategy toward artificial intelligence. The company plans to spend up to 200 billion dollars on AI infrastructure this year.

Meanwhile, as part of a reorganization led by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, nearly 30,000 corporate employees are expected to be cut. The CEO's plan to turn the company into the "world's largest startup" is receiving mixed reactions among workers. The excessive energy and water consumption of data centers is causing concern not only for employees but also for the general public.

Surveys conducted in the US show that a large portion of the population fears the environmental impact of such large technological facilities and the decline in quality of life. The moratorium adopted by the Seattle City Council on June 9 is a legal expression of these concerns.

In conclusion, this situation surrounding Amazon reflects a global problem in the entire technology industry: it is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain a balance between the rapid development of AI, corporate interests, and society's demands for sustainable development.