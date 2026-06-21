Ubisoft Co-founder Claude Guillemot Dies in Plane Crash

·56·Technology
Ubisoft Co-founder Claude Guillemot Dies in Plane Crash

Claude Guillemot, one of the founders of the world-famous video game developer Ubisoft, has tragically passed away at the age of 69. According to Bloomberg and French media, the entrepreneur died as a result of a crash of the plane he was piloting. This event is an unexpected loss not only for French business circles but for the entire global gaming industry. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The tragedy occurred in the resort town of La Baule, France. According to reports, Claude Guillemot was one of two people on board the small aircraft. Unfortunately, both individuals on the plane died as a result of the crash. Relevant authorities are currently investigating the causes of the incident, although initial assumptions may be linked to technical failure or unfavorable weather conditions.

A Massive Legacy in the Gaming Industry

Claude Guillemot co-founded Ubisoft in 1986 together with his four brothers. Over the past decades, the company grew from a small family business into one of the world's largest gaming corporations. Today, Ubisoft is well known to gamers across all continents for its legendary franchises such as Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Prince of Persia, and Tom Clancy.

Although his brother Yves Guillemot serves as the CEO of Ubisoft, Claude played a crucial role in the strategic development of the family business. He also served as the president of Guillemot Corp., a manufacturer of gaming and audio accessories. Under his leadership, many innovative devices designed for the gaming industry were brought to market.

Ubisoft issued an official statement expressing deep sorrow over the founder's passing. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Claude Guillemot, co-founder of the Ubisoft group and president of Guillemot Corp., following a tragic accident. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time," the company's message reads.

Ubisoft products are also well-known to Uzbek gamers and technology enthusiasts. The games created by the company are among the most popular content in the country's computer clubs and among individual users. It is currently unknown how Claude Guillemot's death will affect the future plans of this vast empire, but the company's management remains in the hands of the Guillemot family.

For now, the company and family members have decided not to disclose additional details regarding this tragedy. Such losses are rare in the technology world, and the death of a leader with long-term experience is regarded as a great loss by industry representatives.

UbisoftClaude GuillemotPlane CrashGamingTechnology
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