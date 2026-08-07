Huawei Watch GT 7 Pro Unveiled: 21-Day Battery Life and New Features

Huawei has officially unveiled its next-generation smartwatch, the Huawei Watch GT 7 Pro. According to ixbt.com, the device retains almost all of the previous generation’s hardware while receiving significant design and software updates. The site reports.

The new gadget features a traditionally robust titanium case, high-quality sapphire glass, and a ceramic back cover. The manufacturer has also expanded the watch’s color palette, adding green or yellow accents to the silver version. The included straps have been redesigned to improve everyday comfort.

Technical Specifications and Display

The smartwatch features a bright 1.47-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels and a peak brightness of 3000 nits. This makes information easy to read even under direct sunlight. The case offers 5ATM water resistance.

One of the device’s key advantages is its impressive battery life. According to the manufacturer, the watch can last up to 21 days in minimal-use mode, up to 12 days with typical use, and up to 7 days with the Always-On Display mode continuously enabled.

Health and Sports Mode Tracking

The Huawei Watch GT 7 Pro comes with a comprehensive set of health-monitoring sensors. The watch can measure heart rate, blood oxygen levels (SpO2), and skin temperature, and it even supports ECG (electrocardiogram) recording.

The Pro Ski mode helps ski enthusiasts track maximum loads (G), record routes, and navigate at resorts.

Sports modes for cyclists, golfers, and runners have been expanded, with more detailed statistics.

The device is equipped with Bluetooth 6.0, GPS, and NFC modules, as well as a built-in speaker and microphone.

The Huawei Watch GT 7 Pro is currently available in the Chinese market for 2688 yuan, or approximately 399 US dollars. The company has not yet announced when the watch will reach international markets.