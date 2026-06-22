Pentagon Adopts AI: 200-Hour Tasks Now Completed in 5 Hours

The US Department of Defense (Pentagon) has begun the large-scale implementation of a specialized generative AI platform called GenAI.mil to accelerate administrative processes and improve document workflow efficiency. With this technology, military and civilian personnel can complete complex tasks, such as preparing reports for Congress, several times faster. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to Ixbt.com, the new system is already being used by nearly 1.5 million employees of the department. Notably, the total workforce of the Pentagon is 3.5 million people. The primary goal of the GenAI.mil platform is to simplify the process of generating nearly 1,400 mandatory reports submitted to Congress annually. While preparing one such document previously required 200 man-hours, AI now completes this work in just 5 hours.

Technological Architecture and Google Gemini Integration

Launched last December, the GenAI.mil platform is not just a single application, but an aggregator combining various commercial AI models. Currently, specialized solutions such as Google Gemini for Government are integrated into the system. This approach allows the department to avoid vendor-lock and select the most effective technologies.

Pentagon representatives explain that the AI prepares a draft report based on large volumes of data and documents. Subsequently, the responsible employee reviews and edits the prepared text. This method frees staff from tedious and repetitive administrative work, allowing them to focus their time on more critical and strategic tasks.

Human Oversight and Regulation

The successful implementation of the system was driven by clear regulations and employee training processes. Previously, many employees did not know where and how to use AI; a centralized platform and official rules solved this problem. Pentagon leadership emphasizes that AI will not replace humans but will serve only as an assistant tool.

Final responsibility for the content and accuracy of the information in the documents remains with the human. All materials generated by AI undergo mandatory verification before submission. Such technological innovations indicate the growing role of AI not only in the US defense system but in public administration worldwide.