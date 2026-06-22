Oppo Unveils New Reno 16 Smartphones and Unique Bubble Accessory

·3·Technology
Oppo Unveils New Reno 16 Smartphones and Unique Bubble Accessory

China's Oppo has launched an extensive advertising campaign for the Reno 16 smartphone series intended for international markets. Information appearing on the brand's official website and major retail platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart indicates that the next presentation will be enriched not only with new phones but also with unexpected technological solutions. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

Among the new generation of devices, the most attention-grabbing is an unusual accessory called Oppo Bubble. This is a compact, round AMOLED display that attaches to the smartphone's back panel via a magnet. This gadget serves as an external viewfinder, allowing users to take high-quality selfies using the main cameras.

Expanded model lineup and new earbuds

according to ixbt.com, the Reno 16 series is expected to include several models simultaneously. The list of devices expected to be presented is as follows:

  • Reno 16c and Reno 16F;
  • Reno 16 FS;
  • Standard Reno 16;
  • Reno 16 Pro and the compact Reno 16 Pro Mini.
It is worth noting that not all of these models will go on sale in all markets at the same time. The device collection may vary based on regional demand and strategy. For example, the Pro Mini version is specifically designed for users who prefer small-sized but powerful flagships.

Alongside the smartphones, the Oppo Enco Air 5 wireless earbuds will also debut. This model will sit one step below the current Enco Air 5 Pro version in the company's hierarchy and serve to increase competitiveness in the affordable segment.

The Oppo brand also holds a strong position in the Uzbekistan smartphone market. The Reno series is distinguished by its elegant design and portrait photography capabilities. The new Reno 16 series, especially coming with a magnetic screen accessory, will undoubtedly spark great interest among young people creating quality content for social networks.

So far, the company is keeping the exact technical specifications and prices of the devices secret. However, the active increase in advertising banners indicates that the official presentation ceremony will take place in the very near future.

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