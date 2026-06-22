Tecno unveils the record-thin Camon 50 Slim smartphone

The Tecno brand, which is gaining a firm foothold in the smartphone market, has unveiled its new flagship-level Camon 50 Slim model. This device is attracting the attention of technology enthusiasts not only for its ultra-thin body but also for its high-capacity battery and top-tier protection standards, despite its compact size. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the new smartphone is only 6.39 mm thick. With this figure, it has become one of the thinnest devices on the market. Nevertheless, engineers have managed to fit a 5600 mAh battery inside the body. Tecno representatives state that this battery retains its stable characteristics even after five years of intensive use. The device also supports a 60 W fast charging system.

Technical capabilities and display features

The Camon 50 Slim model is equipped with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, which operates at 1.5K (1224 × 2720 pixels) resolution. The screen's refresh rate is 144 Hz, ensuring smooth interface performance and high dynamics in games. Another unique aspect of the device is its protection against dust and water according to IP68 and IP69 standards. This guarantees that the smartphone will not be damaged even under high-pressure hot water jets.

The hardware part of the smartphone is based on the MediaTek Helio G200 Ultimate processor. Regarding memory, users are offered 8 GB of RAM (expandable up to 16 GB virtually) and 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage options. The latest Android 16 operating system and HiOS 16.2 skin have been chosen as the software.

Camera and AI capabilities

For photography enthusiasts, the Tecno Camon 50 Slim is equipped with a 50-megapixel main camera featuring a high-quality Sony LYT-600 sensor. On the front panel, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The device's camera system has extensive AI-powered image processing tools. In particular, the smartphone also features a special underwater shooting mode.

Another innovation in design is the AI Mood Light system on the back panel of the body. It consists of 354 mini-LEDs and can change colors based on various notifications or the user's mood. Given the brand's popularity in the market, the Camon 50 Slim model is expected to be in high demand among users due to its modern design and durability.