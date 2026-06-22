Tecno unveils the record-thin Camon 50 Slim smartphone

·48·Technology
Tecno unveils the record-thin Camon 50 Slim smartphone

The Tecno brand, which is gaining a firm foothold in the smartphone market, has unveiled its new flagship-level Camon 50 Slim model. This device is attracting the attention of technology enthusiasts not only for its ultra-thin body but also for its high-capacity battery and top-tier protection standards, despite its compact size. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the new smartphone is only 6.39 mm thick. With this figure, it has become one of the thinnest devices on the market. Nevertheless, engineers have managed to fit a 5600 mAh battery inside the body. Tecno representatives state that this battery retains its stable characteristics even after five years of intensive use. The device also supports a 60 W fast charging system.

Technical capabilities and display features

The Camon 50 Slim model is equipped with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, which operates at 1.5K (1224 × 2720 pixels) resolution. The screen's refresh rate is 144 Hz, ensuring smooth interface performance and high dynamics in games. Another unique aspect of the device is its protection against dust and water according to IP68 and IP69 standards. This guarantees that the smartphone will not be damaged even under high-pressure hot water jets.

The hardware part of the smartphone is based on the MediaTek Helio G200 Ultimate processor. Regarding memory, users are offered 8 GB of RAM (expandable up to 16 GB virtually) and 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage options. The latest Android 16 operating system and HiOS 16.2 skin have been chosen as the software.

Camera and AI capabilities

For photography enthusiasts, the Tecno Camon 50 Slim is equipped with a 50-megapixel main camera featuring a high-quality Sony LYT-600 sensor. On the front panel, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The device's camera system has extensive AI-powered image processing tools. In particular, the smartphone also features a special underwater shooting mode.

Another innovation in design is the AI Mood Light system on the back panel of the body. It consists of 354 mini-LEDs and can change colors based on various notifications or the user's mood. Given the brand's popularity in the market, the Camon 50 Slim model is expected to be in high demand among users due to its modern design and durability.

TecnoCamon 50 SlimSmartphoneTechnologyAndroid 16
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Lucid Motors on the Brink: Company Laying Off 18 Percent of StaffLucid Motors on the Brink: Company Laying Off 18 Percent of StaffToday, 18:59AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D Processor Unexpectedly Fails: A $500 KeychainAMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D Processor Unexpectedly Fails: A $500 KeychainToday, 18:52Seedcamp Raises $320 Million for New Fund: US Market in FocusSeedcamp Raises $320 Million for New Fund: US Market in FocusToday, 18:50One UI 8.5 Update Rollout Begins for Samsung Galaxy SmartphonesOne UI 8.5 Update Rollout Begins for Samsung Galaxy SmartphonesToday, 18:24Unexpected Gift for Samsung Galaxy A24 Owners: One UI 8.5 Update ReleasedUnexpected Gift for Samsung Galaxy A24 Owners: One UI 8.5 Update ReleasedToday, 16:54Boeing and Airbus Rival Enters New Phase: COMAC C919-600 Testing BeginsBoeing and Airbus Rival Enters New Phase: COMAC C919-600 Testing BeginsToday, 15:59
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released