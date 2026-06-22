AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D Processor Unexpectedly Fails: A $500 Keychain

·2·Technology
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D Processor Unexpectedly Fails: A $500 Keychain

An unexpected disappointment has occurred with the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, considered one of AMD's newest and most powerful gaming processors. A Reddit user under the nickname Super-Employment2753 reported that their newly purchased device became completely unusable in a short time. This situation is causing significant discussion among technology enthusiasts, as this model was known for its high performance in the market. This is reported by Ixbt.com news says.

According to the user, the incident happened during ordinary gaming: the computer suddenly froze, and after rebooting, the system would not start at all. A special indicator on the Asus ROG Strix X870-A motherboard indicated a serious problem with the RAM or processor. The owner tried all standard methods to restore the system, including resetting CMOS settings, updating the BIOS, and even removing the Thermalright contact frame, but to no avail.

Causes of the problem and diagnostic results

Subsequent professional diagnostics at a service center confirmed that the Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor would not work on other motherboards either. Most interestingly, no burns, overheating effects, or mechanical damage were found on the processor's exterior or contact points. The user emphasized that the device was used with standard power settings and was not subjected to overclocking.

According to the ixbt.com publication, the most unfortunate part of this situation turned out to be the warranty issue. It appears the processor was purchased in 2024 not from an official store, but from a reseller. Due to the lack of a purchase receipt and official documents, it became impossible to use AMD's RMA (warranty replacement) service.

As a result, a high-tech device worth $500 turned into a simple piece of metal. Instead of throwing the processor away, the owner decided to "utilize" it in a unique way: they drilled a hole in the dead chip and turned it into a keychain. This case once again proves how risky it is to buy modern technology, especially expensive components, without official warranty documents.

AMD products, especially the Ryzen series, are also very popular in the Uzbekistan market. This incident should serve as an important lesson for local users: when purchasing expensive equipment, especially from a new generation, it is crucial to pay attention to the official warranty period and documentation. Otherwise, any technical failure can lead to a significant financial loss.

AMDRyzenProcessorTechnologyComputer
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

One UI 8.5 Update Rollout Begins for Samsung Galaxy SmartphonesOne UI 8.5 Update Rollout Begins for Samsung Galaxy SmartphonesToday, 18:24Tecno unveils the record-thin Camon 50 Slim smartphoneTecno unveils the record-thin Camon 50 Slim smartphoneToday, 17:59Unexpected Gift for Samsung Galaxy A24 Owners: One UI 8.5 Update ReleasedUnexpected Gift for Samsung Galaxy A24 Owners: One UI 8.5 Update ReleasedToday, 16:54Boeing and Airbus Rival Enters New Phase: COMAC C919-600 Testing BeginsBoeing and Airbus Rival Enters New Phase: COMAC C919-600 Testing BeginsToday, 15:59Scientists find way to make the world's largest laser even more powerfulScientists find way to make the world's largest laser even more powerfulToday, 15:26Why Water Beads on Teflon and Spreads on Glass: Scientists Find Molecular CauseWhy Water Beads on Teflon and Spreads on Glass: Scientists Find Molecular CauseToday, 14:57
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released