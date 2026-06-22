DDR2 Memory Chips Price Surge After 20 Years: Prices Jump 60 Percent

Demand for the DDR2 RAM standard, long considered obsolete in the world of computer technology, has unexpectedly spiked. Although this technology entered the market over 20 years ago, its price increased by 55–60 percent in the second quarter of this year. This situation is directly linked to global shifts in the semiconductor market. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to the analytical company TrendForce, the price increase has not stopped. Experts predict that DDR2 prices will rise by another 35–40 percent in the third quarter. The main reason for this situation is attributed to the strategy of major manufacturers. Specifically, industry giants such as Samsung, SK hynix, and Micron are adapting their plants to produce HBM and server memory chips required for AI systems.

Necessity for Industrial and Specialized Equipment

Industrial automation and control systems;

Networking equipment (routers and modems);

Automotive electronics;

Embedded systems and specialized controllers.

While modern PCs and laptops have already transitioned to DDR4 and DDR5 standards, DDR2 remains vital in many sectors. These memory chips are widely used in the following areas:

Migrating these devices to new memory standards is a very complex and expensive process. It requires not only design changes but also re-certification. Therefore, manufacturers continue to purchase time-tested DDR2 chips, despite their age.

Supply Shortage in the Market

Currently, Winbond and ESMT remain the primary suppliers of DDR2 chips. However, their approaches differ: Winbond is gradually reducing DDR2 production to move toward more modern LPDDR4 and DDR4 standards. ESMT, conversely, is expanding production to capture the vacated niche.

Nevertheless, new production capacities are failing to keep up with demand. The decrease in supply combined with stable demand is leading to a geometric progression in price increases. This indicates a rise in spare part costs for specialists servicing specialized equipment and industrial devices in the Uzbekistan market.

Analysts believe that this hype surrounding DDR2 may last for several more quarters. As long as global interest in AI technologies remains high, major plants will not return to producing legacy memory types, further deepening the deficit.