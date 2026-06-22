Unique Powerless Water Purification Capsule Created in South Korea

South Korean researchers have introduced an innovative capsule called FDGD (Floating-induced Detection-Guided Disinfection), capable of analyzing water quality and simultaneously purifying it from harmful microorganisms. The main revolutionary aspect of this device is that it requires no battery, no external power source, and no chemicals to operate. According to an article published in the journal Nature Water, the device operates completely autonomously. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

This palm-sized tiny capsule is designed to float on the water surface. Its operating principle is based on converting mechanical motion into electrical energy. The current generated by a magnetic coil moving inside the capsule is sufficient to power the installed sensors. This allows the device to be used in any condition, even in areas where electricity is completely unavailable.

Water Quality Monitoring and Disinfection

In the initial stage, the FDGD capsule measures the conductivity of the water. This parameter helps assess the overall pollution level of the water. The obtained data is sent to the user's smartphone or smartwatch via wireless communication. If the water is found to be unfit for consumption, the user can switch it to purification mode.

The purification process is also based on a unique technology. Energy generated by water vibration or by moving the container activates nanostructures on the device's surface. The local electrostatic fields they create destroy the membranes (shells) of bacteria and viruses through the process of electroporation. This method makes the water safe without changing its chemical composition.

During laboratory tests, the device proved its high efficiency in water volumes up to 4 liters. Specifically, it succeeded in eliminating 99.9999% of dangerous pathogens such as E. coli. According to ixbt.com, this indicator is comparable to the efficiency of traditional filters and ultraviolet lamps.

Future Prospects

Experts believe that the new technology could be a viable alternative to traditional water purification systems. Current portable filters often require frequently replaced parts, chemical reagents, or batteries. FDGD stands out by operating solely on the movement of water.

This invention is expected to be particularly useful in the following cases:

In areas with underdeveloped infrastructure and a shortage of clean drinking water;

In emergency situations and during the mitigation of natural disasters;

During long-term expeditions and travels;

In the field activities of humanitarian missions.

Currently, the device is at the laboratory prototype stage and has not been fully tested in real field conditions. However, the developers are confident that as production costs decrease in the future, FDGD capsules will enter the mass consumer market. This could be an important step in solving the clean water problem on a global scale.