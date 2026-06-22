AMD restores critical feature to Ryzen 9000 processors after user backlash

·27·Technology
AMD restores critical feature to Ryzen 9000 processors after user backlash

Following sharp criticism from users, AMD has decided to restore the Transparent Secure Memory Encryption (TSME) feature to its Ryzen 9000 series desktop processors. This technology enables hardware-level memory encryption and significantly enhances system security. Previously, the company had removed this function in the AGESA 1.2.7.0 firmware without any warning. This was reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

TSME technology was introduced by AMD more than a decade ago and serves to automatically encrypt data stored in RAM. This mechanism plays a crucial role, especially in protecting against attackers with physical access to the computer. Specifically, it protects against "cold boot" attacks that attempt to read memory contents after the computer has been turned off.

The issue was first noticed by Linux enthusiast Ben Kilpatrick. While testing a new system based on the Ryzen 7 9700X in April, he discovered that the memory encryption function had disappeared. Kilpatrick spent several months contacting MSI and AMD engineers to clarify the situation. According to ixbt.com, company representatives initially avoided giving a clear answer.

Balance between security and marketing

During communications with MSI representatives, it became known that the TSME function was officially intended only for Ryzen PRO series processors; although standard Ryzen models and motherboards technically support the function, it was restricted. This situation sparked a wave of discontent among users. Many accused AMD of artificially limiting security for ordinary users to maintain the advantages of the professional series.

Under public pressure, AMD finally admitted that this option existed in the consumer segment Ryzen 9000 processors but was removed in one of the recent updates. According to the company's statement, the decision to restore the function was made "based on valuable community feedback." This situation once again demonstrated how quickly tech giants must adapt to user demands.

It should be noted that AMD still considers TSME technology a core security element of the Ryzen PRO line. In the professional series, the operation of this function is guaranteed and will be maintained in the future. For ordinary users, this capability will be restored with a BIOS update to be released in July. Users in Uzbekistan can also obtain this additional layer of protection by updating their systems.

In conclusion, Ryzen 9000 owners will not have to give up additional security. The BIOS update ensures not only system stability but also data integrity. Companies like AMD admitting their mistakes and restoring functions serves to strengthen user trust in the brand.

AMDRyzen 9000SecurityBIOSProcessor
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

NVIDIA accelerates cosmic discovery by 15,000x using AINVIDIA accelerates cosmic discovery by 15,000x using AIToday, 22:23Turkey on the Verge of Nuclear Energy: First Unit of Akkuyu NPP CompletedTurkey on the Verge of Nuclear Energy: First Unit of Akkuyu NPP CompletedToday, 21:56SpaceX and Reflection AI Sign Massive $6.3 Billion DealSpaceX and Reflection AI Sign Massive $6.3 Billion DealToday, 21:55Unique Powerless Water Purification Capsule Created in South KoreaUnique Powerless Water Purification Capsule Created in South KoreaToday, 20:57WhatsApp Leadership Change: Meta Appoints Indian Entrepreneur as New HeadWhatsApp Leadership Change: Meta Appoints Indian Entrepreneur as New HeadToday, 20:51Scientists Propose Creating a Space Shield Against Solar StormsScientists Propose Creating a Space Shield Against Solar StormsToday, 20:23
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released