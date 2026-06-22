AMD restores critical feature to Ryzen 9000 processors after user backlash

Following sharp criticism from users, AMD has decided to restore the Transparent Secure Memory Encryption (TSME) feature to its Ryzen 9000 series desktop processors. This technology enables hardware-level memory encryption and significantly enhances system security. Previously, the company had removed this function in the AGESA 1.2.7.0 firmware without any warning. This was reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

TSME technology was introduced by AMD more than a decade ago and serves to automatically encrypt data stored in RAM. This mechanism plays a crucial role, especially in protecting against attackers with physical access to the computer. Specifically, it protects against "cold boot" attacks that attempt to read memory contents after the computer has been turned off.

The issue was first noticed by Linux enthusiast Ben Kilpatrick. While testing a new system based on the Ryzen 7 9700X in April, he discovered that the memory encryption function had disappeared. Kilpatrick spent several months contacting MSI and AMD engineers to clarify the situation. According to ixbt.com, company representatives initially avoided giving a clear answer.

Balance between security and marketing

During communications with MSI representatives, it became known that the TSME function was officially intended only for Ryzen PRO series processors; although standard Ryzen models and motherboards technically support the function, it was restricted. This situation sparked a wave of discontent among users. Many accused AMD of artificially limiting security for ordinary users to maintain the advantages of the professional series.

Under public pressure, AMD finally admitted that this option existed in the consumer segment Ryzen 9000 processors but was removed in one of the recent updates. According to the company's statement, the decision to restore the function was made "based on valuable community feedback." This situation once again demonstrated how quickly tech giants must adapt to user demands.

It should be noted that AMD still considers TSME technology a core security element of the Ryzen PRO line. In the professional series, the operation of this function is guaranteed and will be maintained in the future. For ordinary users, this capability will be restored with a BIOS update to be released in July. Users in Uzbekistan can also obtain this additional layer of protection by updating their systems.

In conclusion, Ryzen 9000 owners will not have to give up additional security. The BIOS update ensures not only system stability but also data integrity. Companies like AMD admitting their mistakes and restoring functions serves to strengthen user trust in the brand.