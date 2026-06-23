Five Eyes Warns: AI Could Paralyze Government and Business

Five Eyes (USA, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand), considered the world's most influential intelligence alliance, has issued a joint statement regarding serious risks associated with the development of artificial intelligence (AI). According to intelligence forecasts, new generation AI models emerging in the coming months could create the groundwork for cyberattacks capable of completely paralyzing government structures and large business systems. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

Experts note that modern AI technologies are drastically lowering the barrier of knowledge and skills required to carry out cyberattacks. Now, even inexperienced hackers can use complex algorithms to increase the speed, scale, and complexity of attacks several times over. This transforms cybersecurity from a mere technical task into a core element of national security and economic stability.

Systemic Risks and Strategic Approach

Intelligence agencies emphasize that combating cyber threats must not remain solely the work of IT specialists. Today, cyber resilience is a systemic issue that must be considered across the entire society and organization. This is because AI-powered attacks are expected to strike not only individual computers but also critical infrastructure, supply chains, and government administration mechanisms.

According to ixbt.com, cyber risks are now evaluated as a factor directly affecting market trust and business viability. While the risks of artificial intelligence were previously discussed theoretically, Five Eyes experts have now begun speaking about specific short-term scenarios and real threats.

Political Context and Restrictions

Against the backdrop of these warnings, the issue of restricting access to advanced AI models, particularly developments by Anthropic, is coming to the fore. Previously, reports emerged about decisions to limit foreign users' access to certain systems from a national security perspective. Such measures are seen as a way to ensure security in the technological race.

These warnings are also of critical importance for rapidly digitizing countries like Uzbekistan. Increasing the resilience of government services and the financial system to AI-powered cyberattacks, training personnel, and modernizing defense systems remains a strategic task. Experts emphasize that alongside the benefits brought by artificial intelligence, it is necessary to be prepared to counter its weaponized form.