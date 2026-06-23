Asus and Acer Return to German Market: Patent Dispute with Nokia Resolved

·14·Technology
Asus and Acer Return to German Market: Patent Dispute with Nokia Resolved

Taiwanese technology giants Asus and Acer have officially resumed sales of their laptops and PCs in Germany. Restrictions that lasted several months were imposed due to a patent dispute with Finland's Nokia. This decision signifies the stabilization of tech device supply in one of Europe's largest markets. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The core of the problem lies in the HEVC (H.265) video codec technology. In January 2024, a Munich court ruled in favor of Nokia, banning the sale, import, and distribution of devices without a corresponding license agreement in Germany. This ban initially applied to Acer and later to Asus products, forcing the companies to reconsider their strategies.

Two ways to resolve the conflict

Acer chose a unique approach to return to the German market. Company representatives stated that products will now be offered in two versions: devices with HEVC support already enabled and versions manufactured without this codec. In the latter case, users can independently install third-party software to work with the H.265 format.

Asus preferred to reach a direct agreement with Nokia. According to ixbt.com, the company announced that it has signed an arbitration deal with Nokia. Under this agreement, the parties decided to suspend or completely terminate all court proceedings in Germany. This ensures the return of Asus devices to the market without any technical restrictions.

At the height of the patent dispute, Asus was even forced to close its official online store in Germany. It should be noted that the court decision applied only to new shipments and did not affect the sale of goods already available in retailers' warehouses.

This situation once again demonstrates the importance of patent rights in the global technology market. Companies like Nokia strictly demand monetization of their intellectual property, which leads to additional costs or complex legal processes for manufacturers.

For Uzbek consumers, this news has indirect significance. The German market is the largest distribution hub in Europe, and stability there affects global prices and the speed at which new models spread to other regions. Given that Asus and Acer products are popular in our country, the resolution of the manufacturers' legal issues is a positive signal for the overall stability of the brands.

AsusAcerNokiaPatentGermany
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