Major Update for Huawei Smart Door Locks: HarmonyOS 6.1 Introduced

In the world of modern technology, not only smartphones or computers, but also household appliances are increasingly in need of regular software updates. Huawei has announced a major system update for its Huawei M2 smart door lock. The device has now been upgraded to the HarmonyOS 6.1 operating system, taking its performance efficiency to a new level. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, the main goal of the update is to increase device stability and further improve security functions. Huawei engineers have revised the system's internal algorithms, focusing on creating maximum convenience for users in daily use.

Fingerprint Scanner and System Stability

One of the most important changes in the update is the fundamental improvement of the fingerprint recognition algorithm. As a result, the scanner's operating speed has increased significantly, and identification accuracy has reached a higher level. This ensures stable operation, especially when the sensor is used over a long period.

Additionally, the systemic logical processes for managing the lock have been optimized. Developers emphasize that this reduces the probability of system freezes or errors in various usage scenarios. The device's continuous and error-free operation in 24/7 mode is guaranteed.

Notifications and Smart Life Integration

Special attention has also been paid to the notification and sound signal system in the new software. The "silent mode" function has now become smarter: basic operations can be performed without any sound, yet critical warnings will not be overlooked.

Including critical messages such as low battery power or system updates, which are sent immediately to the Smart Life app on the user's smartphone. This further expands the ability to remotely monitor home security.

In the Uzbekistan market, gadgets belonging to the Huawei smart home ecosystem are becoming increasingly popular. Such updates once again prove that the "smart home" concept is not only a symbol of convenience but also of high-level security and reliability. Huawei M2 owners can download the update via the Smart Life app.