China Launches New Long March 7A Rocket: Preparation Time Halved

·1·Technology
China Launches New Long March 7A Rocket: Preparation Time Halved

China's space industry continues to expand its technological capabilities. The Long March 7A (Changzheng-7A) heavy-lift launch vehicle successfully launched from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site, delivering the experimental satellite 26A into orbit. This mission is significant not only for delivering a new device into space but also for the unprecedented acceleration of ground preparation processes. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

Developed by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), this rocket is distinguished by its universal design. It can utilize payload fairings of various sizes (diameters of 4.2 and 3.7 meters), providing great flexibility in launching satellites of different weights and volumes. According to ixbt.com, this flight marked the historic 653rd mission for the Long March series of rockets.

Technological Tests and New Capabilities

The experimental satellite 26A placed into orbit was created by specialists from the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology. This device is expected to perform a series of important tests in space. Specifically, it will serve scientific research to improve satellite communications, data transmission speeds, and teleradio-listening technologies.

One of the most important aspects of this mission is the optimization of the flight preparation process. By transitioning to standardization and a specialized working group model, specialists have significantly shortened the ground preparation cycle. Pre-flight processes that previously took 35 days are now completed in just 19 days.

China's Strategic Space Goals

Reducing preparation time by nearly half allows China to increase the number of space launches and enhance its competitiveness in the global space services market. Such a high-speed operational mode opens the way for faster implementation of not only scientific but also commercial projects.

The success of the Long March 7A rocket is the next step in China's path toward developing long-distance space communications and further strengthening its independent satellite systems. Data obtained from the experimental satellite is expected to be used in the future to create stable and high-speed communication networks worldwide.

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