Redmi K90 Ultra revealed: 8500 mAh battery and active cooling system

Redmi, a sub-brand of Xiaomi, has officially announced its new flagship — the Redmi K90 Ultra. This smartphone attracts attention not only for its high performance but also for technological solutions rarely seen in the mobile device market. The main feature of the device is its unprecedented high-capacity battery and a special fan that prevents overheating during gaming. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, the new flagship runs on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite platform. This chipset is known for its high power along with significant heat emission. Therefore, engineers integrated an active cooling system into the smartphone body. The published photos show a wide air vent located under the camera block, indicating the presence of a full-fledged cooler inside the device.

Special solutions for gaming enthusiasts

Company representatives emphasize that thanks to the active cooling system, the Redmi K90 Ultra can maintain a stable frame rate (FPS) for 60 minutes even in the most demanding 3D games. No forced reduction of processor power (throttling) is observed during this process, allowing the user to enjoy smooth and high-quality graphics in dynamic scenes.

The appearance of the smartphone also aligns with modern trends. The device is equipped with a 6.83-inch flat screen with ultra-thin bezels. The body, presented in Space Silver, features a large horizontally placed camera block on the back. The uniqueness of the design is that it combines elements of both a classic flagship and a gaming device.

Energy efficiency and pricing policy

Another impressive aspect of the Redmi K90 Ultra model is its 8,500 mAh battery. While most current flagships are limited to batteries around 5,000 mAh, Redmi promises its users several days of autonomous operation. Additionally, the device supports fast charging technology with 100 W power.

Xiaomi President Lu Weibing announced on social networks that pre-orders for the smartphone have started in China. Special bonuses for early buyers, including a power bank and protective glass, are being provided. The price of the smartphone is expected to be around 3,000 yuan (approximately 440 dollars), making it one of the most affordable and powerful flagships on the market.

The official presentation of the new model is scheduled for June 30. This device may enter the Uzbekistan market slightly later, possibly under a different name (for example, under the POCO brand). The combination of a low price and high technical specifications will undoubtedly make this model popular among local gamers and users looking for a long-lasting phone.