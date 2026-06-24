Telegram resumes operations in India: App returns to Google Play Store

·27·Technology
Telegram resumes operations in India: App returns to Google Play Store

Following temporary restrictions imposed by the Indian government, the Telegram messenger has officially returned to the Google Play platform in the country. The app has been made available for download again after a several-day block. This decision was expected news for millions of users in India, one of the messenger's largest markets worldwide. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

As a reminder, restrictions on the Telegram service were established starting June 16 of this year. This was caused by the leak of national eligibility test questions for admission to medical universities via the messenger. Following this conflict, exam results were canceled and retakes were scheduled. The government decided to suspend the service's operations to control the situation.

Reasons for the block and court decision

According to ixbt.com, on June 17, Telegram was removed from both the Google Play and App Store stores. Later, on June 19, the Delhi High Court found the government's actions to be legal. The court decision emphasized that there were sufficient grounds to temporarily block the messenger to ensure national security and transparency in the education system.

The blocking of the messenger triggered an unexpected technological trend in the country. It was reported that within 24 hours of the restrictions being imposed, VPN app downloads in India reached 919,000. This is the highest record recorded since the beginning of 2025, showing that users were unwilling to give up their communication tools.

Pavel Durov's reaction

Commenting on the situation, Telegram founder Pavel Durov stated that the block affected nearly 150 million users in India. According to him, such measures do not solve the problem of data leaks, as the distribution of materials simply moves to other platforms.

While Android users can now freely download the app, restoration work for the app in the App Store for iOS devices is still ongoing. Experts believe that Apple device owners will also have full access to the messenger within the coming hours.

This news is also significant for Uzbek users, as Telegram is the most popular communication tool in our country. Such global blocks once again bring the platform's security policy and its cooperation with states to the agenda.

TelegramIndiaGoogle PlayPavel DurovTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Indian Government Tightens Control Over Telegram PlatformIndian Government Tightens Control Over Telegram PlatformToday, 14:25Huawei's New Record: Mate 80 Series Sales Surpass 7 MillionHuawei's New Record: Mate 80 Series Sales Surpass 7 MillionToday, 12:56Xiaomi Introduces Its First NAS Storage: Prices and FeaturesXiaomi Introduces Its First NAS Storage: Prices and FeaturesToday, 12:22Redmi K90 Ultra revealed: 8500 mAh battery and active cooling systemRedmi K90 Ultra revealed: 8500 mAh battery and active cooling systemToday, 11:52Soyuz MS-29 Spacecraft Tested: Solar Panels Ready for FlightSoyuz MS-29 Spacecraft Tested: Solar Panels Ready for FlightToday, 11:26AI Market Bubble and Unprecedented Growth: Investors Warn of New Era RisksAI Market Bubble and Unprecedented Growth: Investors Warn of New Era RisksToday, 11:24
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Mockups Shown in Live Video for the First Time
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Mockups Shown in Live Video for the First Time