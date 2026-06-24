China Prepares for a New Space Era: 7-Meter Reusable Rocket Revealed

China is taking its space conquest strategy to a new level. It has been revealed that the country's specialists have begun developing a new generation of reusable launch vehicles with a diameter of 7 meters. This project is expected to fill the gap between the Long March 10 currently under development and the super-heavy Long March 9. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, news of the new project was revealed through several indirect clues. Specifically, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) announced a state tender for the purchase of special equipment for welding fuel tanks with a diameter of 7 meters. Additionally, the delivery of a huge stainless steel ring with a diameter of 7.5 meters by Wuxi Parker New Materials for an "important model" also confirms this information.

Technical Capabilities and Strategic Approach

According to the strategy proposed by the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALT), the country intends to form a family of rockets with diameters of 5, 7, and 10 meters for space transport. Currently, the 5-meter Long March 10 is being prepared for the lunar program, while the 10.6-meter Long March 9 is planned to fly in the 2030s. The new 7-meter class will be capable of delivering 25 to 50 tons of payload to low Earth orbit.

One of the main features of the new rocket is its equipment with methane engines. It is assumed that YF-209 engines with 80-ton and 200-ton thrust will be used. Furthermore, high-strength stainless steel was chosen as the hull material instead of aluminum alloys. This method allows for faster and cheaper production of structures.

Logistics and Infrastructure Challenges

Manufacturing and transporting rockets of such enormous size presents specific challenges. It is impossible to transport structures with a diameter of more than 7 meters via rail or road. Therefore, China plans to organize the production of these rockets directly in coastal areas and near the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on Hainan Island.

The management of the Hainan spaceport has confirmed the future construction of new launch pads for 7 and 10-meter diameter rockets. Currently, existing complexes can only accommodate launchers up to 5 meters. The expansion of the spaceport will give China a significant advantage in creating large satellite constellations and building massive stations in space.

The implementation of this project will significantly increase China's competitiveness in space. Reusable technologies will lower flight costs, making space transport more accessible and convenient. This, in turn, will serve to strengthen China's position in the global space race.