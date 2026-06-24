Elon Musk partner Valor Equity Partners launches new $2.5 billion fund

Valor Equity Partners, one of the prestigious investment firms in the US, has begun raising capital for its next major fund, named Fund VII. According to Bloomberg, the company aims to attract at least $2.5 billion through this fund. This move indicates that the era of major changes and strategic investments in the tech world continues. This was reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

The most notable aspect of the new fund is that a specific portion of the funds is already designated for SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk. Valor Equity Partners and its founder Antonio Gracias have long been among Elon Musk's closest partners and supporters. Currently, the investment firm owns approximately 4% of SpaceX shares.

Strategic directions and key investments

Although the exact strategy of Fund VII has not been fully disclosed, the company's past activities provide an idea of its future plans. Valor Equity Partners typically specializes in supporting companies during their expansion and growth stages. They have been investing not only in space technologies but also in other critical sectors.

The company has previously made significant investments in Anduril, a military technology manufacturer, and the popular social platform Reddit, which recently went public. Such projects confirm that Valor Equity Partners has a strong interest in high-tech and innovative business models.

It is worth noting that the company closed its Fund VI in 2024 with $2.35 billion. The fact that the new fund is larger than the previous one shows the high level of investor confidence in the firm. Valor Equity Partners considers its primary mission to be assisting startups in the operational growth stage.

For Uzbek technology enthusiasts and investors, such news is important for understanding capital movement in the global market. Stable financing for giants like SpaceX will further intensify competition in the space industry and pave the way for new technological achievements. The activity of players like Valor Equity Partners signifies that growth rates in the venture capital market are being maintained.