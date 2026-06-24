Xiaomi Introduces Smart Multicooker That Cooks Meat in 15 Minutes

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has expanded its kitchen appliance lineup with the new Mijia Smart Electric Pressure Cooker 2 Pro. This device is attracting the attention of culinary enthusiasts not only for its high power but also for its ability to significantly reduce cooking time. The new model stands out from traditional kitchen appliances with its modern features and smartphone control. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The main technical advantage of the device is the induction heating (IH) system with 2200 W of power. For comparison, standard multicookers typically have a power of around 1000 W. According to ixbt.com, such high power ensures uniform heating of every point of the pot, which directly positively affects the taste and quality of the food. The 5-liter capacity pot is designed for families of 4 to 8 members and allows cooking up to 2.5 kg of meat at once.

Fast Cooking and Innovative Technologies

The Mijia Smart Electric Pressure Cooker 2 Pro utilizes pressure cooking technology. The device can operate at pressures up to 112 kPa and temperatures of 120 °C. According to the manufacturer, this reduces cooking time by approximately 40 percent. For example, just 15 minutes are enough to make even the toughest cuts of meat fall off the bone. This is a crucial metric for modern users looking to save time.

Another convenience is the inclusion of two separate inner pots in the set. The first is made of stainless steel, intended for soups and stews. The second features a fluorine-free ceramic coating, suitable for preparing rice, porridge, and desserts. Using separate pots prevents the aromas of different dishes from mixing.

Smart Control and Safety System

As is typical for Xiaomi products, this multicooker is equipped with a smart system. It automatically adjusts the pressure based on the type of product. Additionally, once the cooking process is complete, there is a function to quickly release pressure using an air cooling system. This allows the user to open the lid just 88 seconds after the food is ready.

Safety has also been taken seriously, with the device featuring an 18-stage protection system. This includes:

Constant monitoring of pressure and temperature;

Blocking the lid from opening during operation;

Overheating protection;

Remote control and process monitoring via smartphone.

The Mijia Smart Electric Pressure Cooker 2 Pro is currently sold on the Chinese market for around 130 dollars, although the price may decrease with various discounts. The device is expected to enter the global market, including home appliance stores in Uzbekistan, in the near future. Xiaomi provides a 3-year warranty for this product.