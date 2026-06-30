Base44 Unveils Its Own AI Model: Startups Strive for Independence

·26·Technology
Base44 Unveils Its Own AI Model: Startups Strive for Independence

Base44, a platform that enables the creation of applications using natural language, has announced the launch of its own proprietary AI model. This move by the startup, which was acquired by Wix for $80 million a year ago, is generating significant interest in the tech world. This is not just a technical update, but a strategic move to reduce the dependence of AI startups on major model providers. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

Currently, many companies rely on ready-made models from giants like OpenAI or Anthropic. However, Base44 founder Maor Shlomo emphasizes that having its own model allows for cost reduction, increased speed, and more precise product optimization. The new model, named Base1, was trained based on the interactions of tens of millions of real users on the platform.

The Importance of Competition and Specialization

According to industry experts, including Jonathan Userovici, a partner at Headline venture firm, the stability of AI startups depends on three main factors: the database, distribution channels, and the technology stack. By creating its own model, Base44 aims to achieve superiority in all three areas. This allows it to outperform competitors like Lovable, who rely on external LLM (large language models).

Nevertheless, major market players are not staying idle. For example, Cursor and xAI (part of the SpaceX ecosystem), as well as Anthropic's Claude Code tool, hold strong positions in the field of coding and application development. Base44 believes that due to its narrow specialization, it can provide more efficient results than general-purpose models.

Economic Efficiency and Future Trends

Currently, many corporate clients are tired of paying high prices for every request. Using the latest and largest models does not always yield the expected ROI. Therefore, specialized models like Base44 are seen as a solution that balances cost control and productivity.

According to ixbt.com, the "vibe coding" trend—creating applications simply by explaining an idea without writing complex code—is gaining momentum in the AI market. By implementing its own model, Base44 aims to further democratize this process and give users more freedom.

In conclusion, the Base44 experience signals the beginning of a new era for AI startups. It is no longer enough to simply use someone else's API; having one's own intellectual property and infrastructure is becoming crucial for long-term success.

Base44Artificial IntelligenceStartupTechnologyWix
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Cuktech Unveils New Robot Exoskeleton for Outdoor EnthusiastsCuktech Unveils New Robot Exoskeleton for Outdoor EnthusiastsToday, 06:28Chamath Palihapitiya Raises $135 Million for AI StartupChamath Palihapitiya Raises $135 Million for AI StartupToday, 02:59GeForce RTX 3060 Returns to European Market: Prices Much Higher Than ExpectedGeForce RTX 3060 Returns to European Market: Prices Much Higher Than ExpectedToday, 02:28Yandex Integrates AI Agents into Alisa AI AssistantYandex Integrates AI Agents into Alisa AI AssistantToday, 01:58Google Gemini users can now create personalized images for freeGoogle Gemini users can now create personalized images for freeToday, 01:24Huge underground market emerges in China for Claude AI accessHuge underground market emerges in China for Claude AI accessToday, 00:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
iPhone 18 Pro to be Thicker Than Expected: Apple Plans Camera System Revolution
iPhone 18 Pro to be Thicker Than Expected: Apple Plans Camera System Revolution
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Mockups Shown in Live Video for the First Time
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Mockups Shown in Live Video for the First Time