Base44 Unveils Its Own AI Model: Startups Strive for Independence

Base44, a platform that enables the creation of applications using natural language, has announced the launch of its own proprietary AI model. This move by the startup, which was acquired by Wix for $80 million a year ago, is generating significant interest in the tech world. This is not just a technical update, but a strategic move to reduce the dependence of AI startups on major model providers. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

Currently, many companies rely on ready-made models from giants like OpenAI or Anthropic. However, Base44 founder Maor Shlomo emphasizes that having its own model allows for cost reduction, increased speed, and more precise product optimization. The new model, named Base1, was trained based on the interactions of tens of millions of real users on the platform.

The Importance of Competition and Specialization

According to industry experts, including Jonathan Userovici, a partner at Headline venture firm, the stability of AI startups depends on three main factors: the database, distribution channels, and the technology stack. By creating its own model, Base44 aims to achieve superiority in all three areas. This allows it to outperform competitors like Lovable, who rely on external LLM (large language models).

Nevertheless, major market players are not staying idle. For example, Cursor and xAI (part of the SpaceX ecosystem), as well as Anthropic's Claude Code tool, hold strong positions in the field of coding and application development. Base44 believes that due to its narrow specialization, it can provide more efficient results than general-purpose models.

Economic Efficiency and Future Trends

Currently, many corporate clients are tired of paying high prices for every request. Using the latest and largest models does not always yield the expected ROI. Therefore, specialized models like Base44 are seen as a solution that balances cost control and productivity.

According to ixbt.com, the "vibe coding" trend—creating applications simply by explaining an idea without writing complex code—is gaining momentum in the AI market. By implementing its own model, Base44 aims to further democratize this process and give users more freedom.

In conclusion, the Base44 experience signals the beginning of a new era for AI startups. It is no longer enough to simply use someone else's API; having one's own intellectual property and infrastructure is becoming crucial for long-term success.