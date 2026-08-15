Davide Frattesi Moves From Inter to Lazio

Italy midfielder Davide Frattesi has officially moved from Inter to Lazio. The 24-year-old has returned to Rome on loan until the end of the season, in what is expected to be a major turning point in his career. This was reported by Goal.com .

Although the transfer was slightly delayed by minor bureaucratic issues, it was ultimately completed successfully. In an interview with Lazio’s official press service, the midfielder stressed that making this adventure happen had been difficult, but that everything had ultimately been worth it.

A Return to the Streets of His Childhood

For Frattesi, who grew up in Rome’s Giustiniana district, this transfer is more than an ordinary move—it is a return home. He admitted that seeing the familiar streets where he went to training as a child stirred special emotions in him.

“When I arrived, I recognized the roads I used to take to training in Giustiniana as a child. I am returning here with a different sense of responsibility and as a more mature person. I think the time has come to take on important responsibilities, and I am very happy about it”, the footballer said.

Financial Details and Future Terms

According to ixbt.com, Lazio paid €5 million to sign Frattesi on loan for one season. The agreement also includes an option to buy the player outright for €10 million in the future, with additional bonuses potentially added to that amount.

Inter, in turn, has protected its interests by retaining the right to 50% of the net profit from any potential future transfer. Despite limited playing time at the Milan club, where he maintained a warm relationship with the fans, the midfielder now aims to become an important part of the new project led by Gennaro Gattuso.