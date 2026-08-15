Qualcomm Snapdragon C Processor Significantly Outperforms Intel N250

Qualcomm has provided detailed information about its new Snapdragon C processor, designed for the most affordable laptops. According to ixbt.com, although a $300 price was initially announced for devices of this type, the first models on the market are being priced slightly higher. Nevertheless, the new chip clearly demonstrates its superiority over competitors in the budget segment through its technical capabilities. Ixbt.com reports this in a report.

Company representatives confirmed that the new SoC (system-on-chip) features eight Kryo processor cores. Although their exact types have not been disclosed, rumors suggest that older Cortex-A78 and A55 cores are used here. Experts believe Snapdragon C is actually a renamed version of the Snapdragon QCS6490 platform, which closely resembles the Snapdragon 778G chip released in 2021.

Technical Specifications and Capabilities

According to the official information provided, the new processor’s cores reach a maximum frequency of up to 3 GHz. The device also features 2 MB of shared cache. In terms of RAM, it supports LPDDR5, LPDDR5X, and LPDDR4X formats with capacities of up to 16 GB. In addition, modern wireless communication standards, including Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 6.0, as well as UFS 3.1 storage, are supported.

For its performance assessment, Qualcomm compared its new chip with the Intel N250 processor. The Intel N250 is built using the Intel 7 process technology and, although it is not the latest solution in the lineup, is technically from roughly the same era as the Snapdragon 778G.

Performance and Efficiency Comparison

According to the comparative test results, the Qualcomm chip demonstrated a twofold advantage in energy efficiency. This is largely explained by the use of a more modern process technology. In Geekbench, Snapdragon C proved 44 percent faster than Intel N250 in single-threaded mode and 24 percent faster in multi-threaded mode.

For reference, Intel N250 scores approximately 2,800 points in single-threaded mode in this benchmark. By comparison, the QCS6490 platform also scores around 3,000 points, confirming the credibility of Qualcomm’s data. In Cinebench tests, the new chip is expected to achieve an advantage of as much as 67 percent.

It should also be remembered that the comparisons are mainly being made against a technically outdated Intel processor with four cores and no Hyper-Threading technology. Nevertheless, the new Snapdragon C shows that it is ready to compete seriously in the budget laptop market.