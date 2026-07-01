Sony Revolutionizes Gaming: PlayStation Disc Era to End in 2028

Japanese tech giant Sony has announced one of the sharpest turns in the history of the gaming industry. According to the company's official statement, the release of new games on physical discs for the PlayStation platform will completely cease starting January 2028. This step signifies the transition of the console gaming world to a fully digital format and marks the end of a long-standing tradition for collectors. This was reported by Techcrunch.com news states.

Representatives of Sony Interactive Entertainment emphasized that this decision is based on modern consumer behavior. Today, the majority of gamers prefer downloading games via the internet rather than visiting a store to purchase them. After the 2028 deadline, all new projects will be released exclusively through the PlayStation Store and other licensed digital platforms.

The Absolute Dominance of Digital Format

Statistical data shows that demand for physical discs is sharply declining year by year. According to Sony's fourth-quarter report for the 2025 fiscal year, 85 percent of PS4 and PS5 game sales were accounted for by digital downloads. Physical copies represented only 15 percent of the total market. This indicator forced the company to review its production chain and logistics costs.

This trend in the gaming industry is also dealing a serious blow to retail networks. For example, GameStop, the world's largest gaming store chain, has been forced to close more than 1,300 branches over the last two years. In the Uzbekistan market, a decrease in importing discs from abroad and a rise in purchases via digital accounts among users have also been observed in recent years.

Old Consoles and Collector Dissatisfaction

The new decision applies only to future games; all discs released until 2028 will remain in circulation and can continue to be used. However, many gamers received this news with concern. Recently, reports that the "physical" edition of Grand Theft Auto 6 would contain only a download code instead of a disc in the box caused sharp protests from fans.

Additionally, Sony has prepared unpleasant news for owners of older generation consoles. The company will terminate the PlayStation Store service for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita in some regions this year, and worldwide next year. This means the ability to purchase new digital content for these devices will completely disappear. The ability to download previously purchased games will remain for now.

Experts believe that Sony's decision may encourage competitors like Microsoft and Nintendo to take similar steps. It is expected that gaming consoles without disc drives (Digital Edition) will soon become the standard, which will lead to a slight decrease in device prices but increase users' dependence on internet speed.