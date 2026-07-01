Joan Laporta confirms: Barcelona has sent an official offer for Julian Alvarez

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has openly confirmed that an official offer has been submitted to Atletico Madrid for the transfer of Argentine striker Julian Alvarez. This move is expected to be one of the most sensational events of the summer window, as the player himself has expressed a desire to continue his career at Camp Nou. However, negotiations between the two clubs have currently reached a stalemate. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, Laporta revealed that formal communication between the clubs began after the opening ceremony of a new project. He stated that Barcelona had been monitoring Julian Alvarez even before he joined Manchester City, but were unable to complete the transfer at the time due to financial constraints. Now, the Catalans have launched a serious effort to sign the World Cup winner.

Transfer obstacles and Atletico Madrid's position

The difficulty in negotiations stems from the firm and uncompromising stance of the Atletico Madrid board. Laporta accused the Madrid club of having an "inflexible" approach. He believes that Atletico management will not release Julian Alvarez until they find a suitable replacement. Furthermore, the Madrid side is unhappy that Barcelona contacted the player before his contract expired and has filed a complaint with FIFA and the Spanish Football Federation.

In an interview following his duties with the Argentina national team, Julian Alvarez hinted that it was time for a change. "I spoke with the Atletico officials, and the best path for everyone is my transfer so I can fulfill my dreams," the striker had said. Laporta emphasized that the club had nothing to do with the player's statement, noting it was purely the player's personal choice.

The 26-year-old striker recorded impressive results during the 2025-26 season, scoring 20 goals and providing 9 assists across all competitions. Such statistics are ideal for strengthening Barcelona's attacking line. Laporta stated that the offer remains on the table and that if Atletico changes its decision, the deal could be finalized quickly.

According to the president, many transfers have been completed between the two clubs in the past, always based on mutual agreement. However, the current situation is somewhat tense. Laporta called Atletico Madrid's appeal to legal bodies incomprehensible and said these actions only serve to complicate matters. For now, Barcelona does not intend to revise its offer and is awaiting a response from the Madrid side.