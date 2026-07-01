Chelsea completes first major signing of the Xabi Alonso era

·70·Sport
Chelsea completes first major signing of the Xabi Alonso era

London's Chelsea club has taken a significant step toward strengthening its squad. The team has officially announced the signing of Italian national team defender Marco Palestra . This transfer marks the first major acquisition at Stamford Bridge for new head coach Xabi Alonso and signals the club's future ambitions. This was reported by Goal.com news .

According to Goal.com, the Londoners will pay Atalanta 47 million pounds (approximately 55 million euros) for the talented 21-year-old defender. Negotiations accelerated upon Xabi Alonso's arrival and were finalized in a short period, demonstrating the board's readiness to support the new manager's tactical vision.

Contract details and competition

Renowned insider Fabrizio Romanoreports that the transfer fee is 43 million pounds, which could rise to 47 million with various add-ons. Marco Palestra has signed a long-term 6-year contract, which includes an option to extend for another year. The player is expected to join the team's camp ahead of the 2026/27 season.

It is worth noting that in this transfer race, Chelsea managed to beat out the Italian club Inter . The Milan side was considered the primary favorite to land the defender, but the London club's late surge completely changed the situation.

Why did Palestra choose Chelsea?

Having spent last season on loan at Cagliari and being named the best defender in Serie A, Palestra explained his decision: "Many things convinced me to come here, Chelsea is one of the best clubs in the world. The opportunity to work with Xabi Alonso was the deciding factor for me. He told me about the style of football we want to play, and it is very exciting."

Palestra stands out for his versatility on the pitch. He can operate as both a traditional full-back and a wing-back. Last season, he played 37 matches in the Italian league, catching the attention of major scouts with his defensive solidity and attacking contribution. He also made his debut for the Italian national team in early 2026.

This transfer is part of Chelsea's plan to overhaul the squad following a disappointing previous season. The recruitment of young, talented players signals that a new, dynamic team is being built under Xabi Alonso.

ChelseaXabi AlonsoMarco PalestraTransferPremier League
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