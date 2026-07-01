Venice AI startup becomes a $1 billion unicorn

As AI technologies evolve, the issue of personal data security is becoming increasingly urgent. The privacy-focused Venice AI platform has successfully addressed this need, creating a major buzz in the tech world in a short time. The company raised $65 million in its first external funding round, reaching a market valuation of $1 billion and officially achieving "unicorn" status. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Venice AI allows users to access over 200 different AI models, including developments from giants like OpenAI and Anthropic. However, the key difference is that the platform fully anonymizes user queries. According to TechCrunch, all data is encrypted on the client side, and no personal information is stored on Venice servers.

Privacy and uncensored models

Today, many AI systems operate under strict filters and restrictions. Venice AI hosts open-source "uncensored" models in its data centers. This allows users to utilize the full potential of the technology without any corporate constraints. Company founder Erik Voorhees emphasizes that AI should be a neutral tool, much like Bitcoin.

The platform's growth rate is impressive: over its two years of operation, the site has received over 850,000 unique visitors, and the number of active users exceeds 3 million. On average, 1.7 million API requests are processed through the system daily. Most importantly, the company is already profitable, with annual revenue exceeding $70 million.

Investments and future plans

The Series A investment round was led by the crypto-venture fund Dragonfly. Major investors such as Coinbase Ventures and North Island Ventures also participated in the process. This demonstrates how important the Venice AI project is not only for AI but also for the blockchain and crypto community.

Erik Voorhees believes that the tracking of every step and query of individuals is more dangerous than any "wrong" question. Venice AI aims to protect digital freedom through its encryption technologies. Currently, an end-to-end encryption feature is available for paid subscribers, further increasing the level of security.

This success sets a new trend in the AI market. Users are no longer looking just for smart bots, but for secure technologies that do not infringe on their private lives. Venice AI appears ready to take the lead in this market.