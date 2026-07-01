Elon Musk Halves Starlink Prices for Memphis Residents

Elon Musk's xAI company has prepared an unexpected gift for the residents of Memphis, where the world's most powerful Colossus supercomputer is located. Starlink, the satellite internet provider part of SpaceX, has reduced monthly subscription fees by 50 percent for users in this area. This initiative is a unique example of how large-scale technological infrastructure can positively impact the local community. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports says.

According to the ixbt.com publication, the discounts apply not only to new customers but also to existing users. Most notably, the cost of purchasing Starlink equipment has been completely waived for new connections. The home internet kit, which usually costs several hundred dollars, is being provided absolutely free to residents living in the designated area.

Local Community Support Strategy

The company explained this step as a desire to develop the areas around the Colossus data center and create technological conveniences for the population. The discount system works automatically: if the user's address falls within the promotion area, the reduced prices will be reflected in the invoices starting from the next billing cycle. No additional application or setting changes are required from the customers.

Furthermore, Starlink has expanded its referral program. If an existing user connects their friends or relatives to the system, both parties will receive one month of free service. This strategy serves to maximize satellite internet coverage in the region as quickly as possible.

Colossus — The Largest Project in the World of AI

It is worth noting that the Colossus supercomputer located in Memphis is currently the most powerful device in the world designed for training AI models. It consists of a massive cluster of NVIDIA RTX GPUs and serves to improve xAI's developments that compete with chatbots like ChatGPT.

Although Starlink services have not yet been officially presented to the general public in Uzbekistan, such experiences in the USA demonstrate the social responsibility of tech giants toward the areas where their infrastructure is located. Such discounts are also seen as a specific compensation for local residents in exchange for inconveniences such as noise or energy consumption that large projects may cause.

According to experts, this tactic by Elon Musk could serve as a model for other tech corporations. Providing special privileges for people living around data centers and supercomputers ensures that innovations are received more warmly by society.