Important Negotiations in Tbilisi: Which Sectors are Priority?

·39·World
Important Negotiations in Tbilisi: Which Sectors are Priority?

Important negotiations are planned in Tbilisi with Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili and Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

During the meetings, issues of further developing friendship, economic cooperation, and transport links between Uzbekistan and Georgia will be discussed.

Political dialogue will be further strengthened

The agenda of the negotiations includes issues of developing multifaceted cooperation relations between the two countries.

The parties will discuss practical measures to:

  • strengthen political dialogue;

  • develop inter-parliamentary relations;

  • expand cooperation between regions;

  • activate cultural and humanitarian exchanges

and other practical measures.

Special attention to economic projects

Great importance will be attached to expanding trade and economic cooperation and implementing new joint projects.

In particular, the following sectors have been identified as priority areas:

  • industry;

  • pharmaceuticals;

  • chemicals;

  • agriculture;

  • tourism;

  • energy;

  • information technology.

The parties will consider opportunities to promote cooperation projects in these areas.

Transport and export issues in focus

Another important direction of the negotiations will be cooperation in the field of transport and logistics.

Issues of expanding the geography of product exports, accessing new markets, and creating additional conditions for increasing cargo transportation capacities will be discussed.

International issues will also be discussed

The leaders are also planned to exchange views on urgent topics of international and regional importance.

This dialogue is expected to help coordinate the parties' approaches to important political and economic issues.

A substantial set of documents will be signed

At the end of the summit, it is planned to sign a substantial set of bilateral documents covering various areas of cooperation.

These agreements could bring relations between Uzbekistan and Georgia to a new level.

Which sector do you think has the greatest potential for cooperation between the two countries? Leave your opinion in the comments.

TbilisiGeorgiaMikheil KavelashviliIrakli KobakhidzeUzbekistan
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