US Lifts Ban on Anthropic's Most Powerful AI Models

·24·Technology
US Lifts Ban on Anthropic's Most Powerful AI Models

The US Department of Commerce has officially lifted export restrictions on the Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5 AI models developed by Anthropic. This decision marks an unexpected but significant turn in the tech world, as these models are considered serious competitors to OpenAI and Google products due to their high performance. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

Anthropic announced on its official X social media page that it had received the relevant notification from US regulators. Following this good news, the company accelerated the process of relaunching the models and making them available to users. Now, developers and companies worldwide will have the opportunity to use these advanced technologies without restrictions.

As a reminder, the Fable 5 and Mythos 5 models were introduced in early June this year. However, shortly after their debut, the US government restricted access to these models within the framework of national security and technological export control. This situation caused a period of uncertainty in the AI market.

Export Control and the Tech Race

So far, US officials and Anthropic representatives have not provided detailed information on exactly why the restrictions were imposed or on what grounds they were lifted. According to experts, such cases are usually related to the data security of the models and the possibility of their use for illegal purposes.

Company management expressed gratitude to the users who showed patience during this complex process and to the engineers working on restoring the system. It is noted that work to bring the models into full operation began the very next day after the notification was received.

According to ixbt.com, the Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5 models have shown high results not only in text generation but also in performing complex analytical tasks. Their return to the market will undoubtedly further intensify competition in the field of AI. For Uzbek users and IT specialists, these models are also expected to become available soon via global platforms.

Anthropic is currently preparing final data on the timelines for full restoration of the models. The company announced that it will issue an additional statement regarding technical documentation and terms of use in the coming days. This opens the door to new opportunities in the AI ecosystem.

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