Meta Plans to Lease Out Its AI Infrastructure

Meta, led by Mark Zuckerberg, has found a new way to recoup the billions of dollars invested in developing artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. According to Bloomberg, the company plans to launch a cloud infrastructure business to sell computing power from its massive data centers to other organizations. This move would make Meta a direct competitor to market giants such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. This is reported by Techcrunch.com report says.

Under the new initiative, Meta intends to sell access not only to its open models like Llama, but also to closed models such as the recently introduced Muse Spark and raw computing resources. This project is reportedly being called Meta Compute internally. A team led by Santosh Janardhan, head of the infrastructure division, is working on developing this new direction.

A New Market Trend: The Data Center Race

Meta's decision mirrors the strategies of other major players in the field, particularly Elon Musk's SpaceX and xAI projects. In early May, SpaceX signed an agreement to lease all computing power in its Colossus 1 data center to Anthropic. This indicates that victory in the AI race may belong not only to those who create the best models, but also to those who possess the most powerful technical infrastructure.

Currently, Meta has allocated 182.9 billion dollars to expand its AI infrastructure. The company is implementing massive projects in the US states of Louisiana and Ohio. In particular, the data center in Ohio is compared to Manhattan Island in size and is expected to be operational by the end of this year. Such vast resources will be sufficient not only for internal needs but also for serving external customers.

Investment Efficiency and Concerns

Experts consider this move by Meta to be logical. Unlike competitors such as Google or OpenAI, Meta has not yet officially announced that it is generating significant direct revenue from its AI services. The company has focused more on internal optimization and open-source models. The launch of cloud computing services would allow for a faster return on expenditures.

However, certain concerns exist among industry analysts. Some skeptics believe an "economic bubble" is forming around AI infrastructure. They warn that trillion-dollar investments may not pay off and that demand for rapidly aging chips could unexpectedly drop. Nevertheless, Zuckerberg emphasized in a May statement that a cloud computing business is "definitely an option that should be considered" for Meta.

Such global changes are also significant for Uzbekistan and the Central Asian region. The entry of giants like Meta into the cloud market could lead to lower computing power costs and more accessible AI infrastructure for local startups. While Meta has so far declined to officially comment on this information, the company's actions suggest we are on the threshold of a new technological era.