No Cashier Needed: Cash-Accepting Self-Checkout Kiosks Launched in Russia

Perekrestok, one of Russia's largest retail chains (part of X5 Group), is introducing a new technological solution to the retail sector. Now, customers will be able to make payments at self-checkout kiosks not only with bank cards but also with cash. This innovation expands the ability to shop completely independently without needing to approach a cashier. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to the ixbt.com publication, the new technology is currently being tested in a supermarket located in the Megapolis shopping center in Moscow. The system is equipped with a special cash-accepting device integrated into the self-checkout kiosk. This makes the payment process more flexible and faster for customers.

Harmony of Digital Systems and Cash

The payment process is very simple: after scanning the products, the customer selects the cash payment method on the screen. Then, they insert banknotes and coins into the special device. The system automatically calculates the entered amount, deducts the purchase total, returns the change, and prints the receipt.

This technology creates convenience especially for customers who prefer cash over digital payments but do not want to stand in queues. X5 Group specialists emphasize that such a solution helps reduce congestion in stores and optimize employee workloads.

Future Plans and Expansion

Currently, Perekrestok management is analyzing the results of the testing phase. If the initial conclusions are positive, the technology is planned to be implemented on a large scale across the entire network. The company aims to equip at least 300 supermarkets with such modern kiosks annually.

In the Uzbekistan market, self-checkout kiosks have also become popular in recent years, but most of them only work with bank cards (Uzcard, Humo, Visa). This experience from the Russian market could serve as a model for large retailers in our region in the future, as cash circulation remains high.

In conclusion, the retail sector is becoming increasingly automated, striving to reduce the human factor. Cash-accepting kiosks serve as a unique "bridge" between traditional payment methods and modern digital services.