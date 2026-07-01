OpenAI introduces special Codex keyboard for developers

·5·Technology
OpenAI introduces special Codex keyboard for developers

OpenAI, a leader in AI technology, has developed a revolutionary device for software developers: the Codex keyboard. Created in partnership with computer peripheral brand Work Louder, this gadget aims to boost developer productivity and enable direct hardware-level access to AI capabilities. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The official launch of the new device is scheduled for July 15 of this year. A short teaser posted on the OpenAI Developers social media page states, "Your favorite Codex key combinations are getting an upgrade." This indicates that the keyboard is deeply integrated with the AI models and services provided by OpenAI.

Technical foundation and capabilities

According to ixbt.com, the new product is based on Work Louder's popular Creator Micro 2 compact programmable keyboard. The base version of this device features 13 mechanical keys, an analog joystick, and touch controls designed for executing various macros and hotkeys.

The uniqueness of the Codex keyboard lies in its hardware-level support for OpenAI programming tools. This allows users to invoke an AI assistant, launch a code generator, or automatically analyze complex algorithms with a single button press. This approach helps developers focus on the core process without navigating through on-screen menus.

A new era in programming

While the full technical specifications and pricing have not yet been disclosed, experts consider this an important step in software development. Today, many developers use ChatGPT and other AI tools, but integrating them with a physical keyboard will take the user experience to a whole new level.

This news is naturally of great interest to IT professionals in Uzbekistan. As the programming sector in our country develops rapidly, such high-tech equipment could help local developers increase their competitiveness in the international market. With the popularization of OpenAI products, it is expected that other manufacturers will launch similar smart keyboards in the future.

In conclusion, the Codex keyboard is not just an input device, but a bridge connecting artificial intelligence and human labor. The official presentation on July 15 will reveal all the secrets of this gadget.

OpenAICodexTechnologyArtificial IntelligenceGadgets
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