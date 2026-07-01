Google introduces new Gemini Spark AI agent for Mac users

·4·Technology
Google introduces new Gemini Spark AI agent for Mac users

Google has announced that its most advanced AI agent, Gemini Spark, is now available on the macOS operating system. This development significantly strengthens the tech giant's position in the market for AI assistants designed for personal computers. Mac users can now perform complex digital tasks by integrating directly with files on their devices, reports Techcrunch.com reports .

Gemini Spark is not just a chatbot, but a full-fledged agent that helps manage a user's digital life. According to ixbt.com, this assistant allows users to organize and analyze existing files on their computer and use them as a primary source for new Google Workspace documents or spreadsheets. For example, the system can automatically convert invoices stored on the computer into a budget spreadsheet.

New integrations and expanded capabilities

Taking into account feedback from initial tests, Google has ensured connectivity with Google Tasks and Google Keep in the new version. This is a crucial update, as storing simple notes or shopping lists in heavy applications like Google Docs was inconvenient. Now, Gemini Spark can place short reminders directly into the Keep app.

Furthermore, Google has expanded its collaboration with third-party applications. Integration has been implemented with the following platforms:

  • Canva — for creating flyers and designs;
  • Dropbox — for working with cloud data;
  • Instacart and OpenTable — for ordering food and booking restaurant reservations;
  • Zillow Rentals — for searching for rental properties.
Another notable feature is that Gemini Spark now has real-time event tracking. This means it can analyze sports results, stock price fluctuations, or the latest news live and provide reports to the user. It also constantly monitors social media, blogs, and weather forecasts.

Future plans and terms of use

For now, Gemini Spark (beta version) is only available to Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US. However, the company promises to expand functionality further soon. In the near future, users will be able to assign complex multi-step tasks to the agent on their Mac via their smartphones. For example, it will be possible to send a command to retrieve information from a specific file on the computer while away from home.

With this step, Google is entering into serious competition with its main rivals: Microsoft's Copilot assistant and Anthropic's Claude Desktop app. Entering the Mac platform will help popularize the Gemini ecosystem, especially among creative and professional users.

GoogleGemini SparkmacOSArtificial IntelligenceTechnology
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