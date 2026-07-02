Belgian Miracle: Youri Tielemans and Romelu Lukaku Heroics Against Senegal

The match between Belgium and Senegal in the round of 16 of the World Cup became one of the most unforgettable comebacks in football history. Trailing by two goals until the 85th minute, the "Red Devils" showed immense will in the final minutes to secure a 3-2 victory and advance to the quarterfinals. According to Goal.com, reports .

The first half was completely dominated by Senegal. After Ismaila Sarr's shot hit the post, Habib Diarra soon took advantage of a situation to open the scoring. Apart from a long-range effort by Maxim De Cuyper, the Belgian national team created almost no dangerous chances in front of the opponent's goal. According to Goal.com, the Belgians' play seemed completely ineffective for a long time.

Unexpected substitutions of Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku

At the start of the second half, Belgium head coach Rudi Garcia brought on Romelu Lukaku, but this change initially yielded no results. On the contrary, Ismaila Sarr scored for the second time past Thibaut Courtois, making it 2-0. As the situation worsened, the coach made an unexpected decision: team leaders Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku were substituted. Although this decision surprised many, it ultimately served to awaken the team's overall spirit.

With four minutes remaining in the game, Romelu Lukaku converted a pass from Thomas Meunier to reduce the deficit. Just three minutes later, Youri Tielemans equalized following a pass from Leandro Trossard. The events occurring in such a short time mentally broke the Senegal national team.

Decisive penalty in extra time

After the main time ended in a draw, the teams played cautiously in extra time. However, in the final seconds of extra time, a foul on Youri Tielemans was reviewed via VAR, and the referee awarded a penalty to Belgium. Youri Tielemans converted from the spot, ensuring a sensational victory for Belgium.

This victory proved not only Belgium's ticket to the next stage but also the strength of their team spirit. Having come back from the brink of defeat, the "Red Devils" now continue their journey in the next stage of the playoffs. Senegal, despite dominating for most of the game, fell victim to a loss of concentration in the final minutes.