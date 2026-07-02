Apple to introduce new iPad Pro and MacBook Pro models early next year

·21·Technology
Apple to introduce new iPad Pro and MacBook Pro models early next year

Apple is planning a major product update for the first half of 2025. According to Bloomberg, the tech giant is currently working on four new iPad Pro tablets with significantly increased performance and a new MacBook Pro aimed at the affordable segment. These updates will serve to further strengthen the company's position in the tablet and laptop markets. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news says.

Currently, company engineers are busy developing a new laptop with the internal code name K104. This device is expected to be a relatively cheaper model in the MacBook Pro line. Additionally, Apple aims to announce its next-generation processor — the M7 chip — during the same period next year. This chip is expected to take the computing power of new devices to a new level.

What can be expected from the next generation of devices?

The iPad Pro models were last updated in October of last year. Therefore, interest in new tablets is high among users. New iPad Pro models may be equipped not only with faster processors but also with improved display technologies. This will create additional convenience for graphic designers and professional users.

It is worth noting that in March of this year, Apple introduced the MacBook Neo model, running on the A18 chip intended for high-end MacBook Pro and iPhone. However, the expected new laptop, embodying the full capabilities of a MacBook Pro, will provide users with a wider range of choices. This is particularly important news for customers looking for a balance between price and quality.

Pricing policy and market conditions

These plans by Apple coincide with preparations for the era after Tim Cook's leadership and a time when supply chain issues are affecting prices. According to Cook, difficulties related to logistics and components have forced an increase in product costs. For example, the price of a MacBook Pro model with 1 TB memory recently rose from $1,699 to $1,999.

Therefore, the release of relatively affordable tablets and laptops by the company could be a strategically correct decision. This will help maintain customer loyalty to the brand against the backdrop of more expensive flagship models. So far, Apple has refrained from making an official comment on this information, but insiders emphasize that next spring will be rich in news.

AppleiPad ProMacBook ProTechnologyGadgets
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