Belgium beat Senegal in extra time to reach quarter-finals

·1·Sport
Belgium beat Senegal in extra time to reach quarter-finals

In the round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Belgium defeated Senegal 3-2 in extra time. In the match held at the stadium in Seattle, Senegal had led by two goals. Belgium equalized in the final minutes of regulation time and scored the winning goal at the end of extra time.

Senegal took the lead in the 24th minute through a goal by Habib Diallo. In the 51st minute of the second half, Ismaïla Sarr found the back of the net, extending the Africans' lead to two goals.

Belgium reduced the deficit in the 86th minute with a goal from Romelu Lukaku. Three minutes later, Youri Tielemans equalized, sending the match into extra time.

The fate of the match was decided in the 120+5 minute. Tielemans converted a penalty for his second goal of the game, sending Belgium through to the quarter-finals.

Belgium recorded 21 shots on goal during the match, while Senegal had 19 attempts. Senegal had the edge in shots on target with a 6-5 scoreline.

Ball possession was 53% for Belgium and 47% for Senegal. Belgium completed 629 passes with an 89% accuracy rate. Senegal players made 553 passes with an accuracy of 86%.

Belgium committed 21 fouls, while Senegal committed 11. Both teams received one yellow card. There were 2 offsides each, and Belgium led 4-2 in corner kicks.

BelgiumSenegalRomelu LukakuYouri TielemansHabib Diallo
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