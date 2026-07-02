NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090D Breaks 4 GHz Frequency Barrier for the First Time

A new era is beginning in the graphics processor market: an NVIDIA RTX 50 series video card has crossed the 4 GHz frequency mark for the first time, setting a unique world record. This result practically proved that the new generation of chips possesses high potential and sparked great interest among technology enthusiasts. This is reported by Ixbt.com news says.

According to ixbt.com, this record was achieved using the Galax GeForce RTX 5090D HOF OC Lab Edition model. This video card was developed specifically for extreme overclocking and was tested by experienced overclocker OGS using liquid nitrogen cooling. As a result, the GPU frequency was raised to 4002 MHz.

The test platform used to set the record also possessed significant power. It featured an Intel Core i9-14900KF processor operating at 6.0 GHz, an Asus ROG Maximus Z790 Apex Encore motherboard, 32 GB of Corsair Vengeance DDR5 RAM, and a Corsair WS3000 power supply.

New Performance Peaks

This high frequency paid off not only in numbers but also in practical tests. The RTX 5090D set an absolute record in the GPUPI v3.3 - 32B benchmark with a result of 35 seconds and 377 ms. This indicator is more than a second faster than the result previously set by a standard RTX 5090 with a frequency of 3880 MHz.

It is worth noting that the RTX 5090D model is primarily intended for the Chinese market, being a variant adapted to US export restrictions. Nevertheless, the fact that its hardware and software can handle record loads demonstrates how flexible the NVIDIA architecture is.

However, the 4 GHz result achieved by NVIDIA may seem somewhat modest against the backdrop of competitors. For example, it is known that AMD's Radeon RX 9060 XT video cards based on the Navi 44 chip can operate stably at frequencies higher than 4.5 GHz. This indicates that the frequency race in the graphics chip market will continue for a long time.

For Uzbek gamers and professional users, this news means that in the near future, the RTX 50 series can provide unprecedented speed in rendering and complex computing tasks. Although such results are currently achieved only in special laboratory conditions, mass-market models are expected to be significantly superior to previous generations.