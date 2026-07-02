Acer Introduces Nitro XV273U F5 Monitor with Record 1000 Hz Refresh Rate

Another revolutionary step has been taken in the world of computer technology. Acer has unveiled its new Nitro XV273U F5 monitor, which has set a record refresh rate of 1000 Hz. This device is aimed at gaming enthusiasts and professional esports athletes who require ultra-fast dynamics and is expected to be a unique novelty in the market. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, the main feature of the new monitor is its frame refresh rate. However, the 1000 Hz mode only works at 720p (HD) resolution. While this leads to a significant decrease in pixel density for a 27-inch screen (54 PPI), this mode is intended for ultra-dynamic scenes where motion smoothness is more important than image clarity.

Technical Specifications and Main Modes

Users are offered 1440p (QHD) resolution as the primary working mode. In this mode, the monitor operates at 540 Hz, which is considered very high even for modern high-end monitors. The pixel density is 109 PPI, ensuring high image quality and detail. A high-quality IPS panel was chosen as the base for the device.

Other important technical aspects of the Nitro XV273U F5 monitor include:

Response time (GtG) — 1 ms;

Support for AMD FreeSync Premium technology;

Maximum brightness in HDR mode — 600 cd/m²;

95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

These parameters indicate that the monitor is suitable not only for gaming but also for color work and watching high-quality video content. FreeSync Premium technology prevents unpleasant situations such as image tearing or stuttering.

Price and Release Date

Acer has set the price of the new device at 700 dollars. The monitor is expected to go on sale in global markets in the fourth quarter of this year. There is a possibility that this model will enter the Uzbekistan market through official distributors by the end of the year or in early 2025.

It is worth noting that to fully utilize such high-refresh-rate monitors, the user requires a very powerful graphics card, such as the NVIDIA RTX 40-series or higher models. Otherwise, it will be impossible to unlock all the monitor's capabilities. The Acer Nitro XV273U F5 will undoubtedly set new standards in the world of esports.