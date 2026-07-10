Hugging Face CEO: Companies are moving away from renting AI

The era of open source models is beginning in the world of AI. Clem Delangue, CEO of Hugging Face, one of the world's largest AI platforms, stated that companies no longer want to be locked into the closed systems of major tech giants. According to him, businesses prefer to switch to open models to maintain their technological independence. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Today, Hugging Face serves as a kind of GitHub for AI developers. Here, engineers can share pre-trained models and datasets. Currently, nearly half of the Fortune 500 companies are using the platform's services. This indicates a shift in the balance of power in the AI market.

Economic efficiency and the issue of control

Speaking on TechCrunch's Equity podcast, Delangue explained the reasons for companies shifting to open source. Often, business projects use pre-built API services (such as those from OpenAI or Anthropic) in the initial stages. However, as the project scales and the number of users grows, the costs for such "rented" services skyrocket.

Rising costs force companies to look for open source models that run on their own infrastructure. This not only saves money but also ensures data security and allows for model customization to specific needs. Open source models give companies full control over their intellectual property.

Clem Delangue also expressed concern about the AI market becoming concentrated in the hands of a few large corporations. He believes that if the industry develops only around closed systems, it will lead to limited innovation and a loss of competition. The discontinuation of certain projects by companies like Anthropic also signals instability in the market.

This trend is also significant for Uzbekistan's rapidly developing IT sector. For local startups and government organizations, utilizing open models from platforms like Hugging Face and adapting them to the Uzbek language and local context seems to be the most viable path to avoid dependence on paid foreign services.