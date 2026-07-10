Barcelona to sign €40m player for a bargain fee

Barcelona is close to another major deal in the transfer market. It is reported that the Catalan club has reached an agreement to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi.

Despite the player's market value being €40 million, Barcelona could secure him for a significantly lower price.

How much will the transfer cost?

According to insider Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona will pay €22 million for the Karim Adeyemi transfer.

The deal also includes €7 million in various add-ons. Thus, the total value of the transfer could reach €29 million if conditions are met.

A 5-year contract is planned to be signed with the 24-year-old player.

Why did Barcelona choose Adeyemi?

Karim Adeyemi stands out for his high speed, ability to play in multiple attacking positions, and his skill in breaking through opposing defenses.

He can play both as a center-forward and on the wings. This gives the Barcelona coaching staff the flexibility to use various tactical schemes in the attacking line.

What were his results last season?

Adeyemi joined Borussia Dortmund in July 2022.

Last season, in all competitions, he:

Made 39 appearances;

Scored 10 goals;

Provided 6 assists.

The Transfermarkt portal currently estimates the player's market value at €40 million.

Is it a beneficial deal for the Catalans?

If the transfer goes through for €22 million plus bonuses, Barcelona will have acquired a young forward with a much higher market value at a relatively affordable price.

Now, the official announcement of the deal and the player's medical examination are awaited.