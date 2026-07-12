Redmi Note 17 Series: 9000 mAh Battery and New Snapdragon Processors

·44·Technology
Redmi Note 17 Series: 9000 mAh Battery and New Snapdragon Processors

The Redmi Note family, one of the most popular series from Xiaomi, is on the verge of an update. With only a few days left until the official premiere, insiders have revealed all the key technical specifications of the Redmi Note 17 and Redmi Note 17 Pro models. According to the Ixbt.com publication, citing the Experience More source, the new smartphones aim to surprise the market primarily with their record-breaking energy capacity. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The base model of the series, the Redmi Note 17, is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 platform. The smartphone is equipped with a 7-inch Samsung E4 Pro display, which delivers images in Full HD+ resolution with brightness up to 1800 nits. Most importantly, this model features a massive 8000 mAh battery. The device supports 45W fast charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging.

Pro version capabilities and record power

The Redmi Note 17 Pro model comes with a more powerful Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chip. Its 6.83-inch flat display operates at 1.5K resolution and provides a record-breaking peak brightness of 3500 nits. However, the true "heart" of this model is the 9000 mAh battery. The manufacturer has implemented 67W fast charging technology for this power source.

It is worth noting that Xiaomi has announced a special five-year battery service program for the Pro version. According to this, if the battery capacity drops below 80 percent during five years of use, the company will replace it for free with a new, higher-capacity 10,000 mAh battery. This is an unprecedented warranty for mid-range smartphones.

Camera and protection systems

Both models are equipped with a 50-megapixel main camera based on a Sony sensor and an in-display optical fingerprint scanner. The protection levels of the bodies have also been significantly improved:
  • Redmi Note 17 — IP65 dust and water protection;
  • Redmi Note 17 Pro — IP69K maximum protection level (resistant to hot water pressure and full submersion).

Despite the technical improvements, it has been revealed that the side frames of the devices are made of plastic. This decision may have been made to keep the overall weight of the smartphones balanced and to prevent a sharp increase in price.

The official presentation of the Redmi Note 17 series will take place on July 14. Company representatives have hinted that prices might rise slightly due to new technologies and massive batteries, urging users to be "mentally prepared" for this. In the Uzbekistan market, these models are traditionally expected to be among the best-selling smartphones.

XiaomiRedmiRedmi Note 17СмартфонSnapdragon
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