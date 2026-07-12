Vivo introduces the new Y05e model for the budget segment

Vivo, a well-established player in the smartphone market, has expanded its budget device lineup with the new Vivo Y05e. This device stands out for combining an affordable price with the durability required for daily needs. According to Ixbt.com, the new model is primarily aimed at casual users and those in need of a device with long-lasting battery life. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The Vivo Y05e smartphone is equipped with a 6.74-inch IPS display, supporting HD+ (1600 × 720 pixels) resolution. The large screen size provides convenience for watching videos and using social media. The Unisoc T606 processor has been chosen as the technical foundation, capable of performing daily tasks stably.

Technical capabilities and memory

Regarding memory, the smartphone features 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Keeping up with modern trends, the manufacturers have also added the option to virtually expand the RAM up to 8 GB. This ensures system responsiveness when running multiple applications simultaneously.

In terms of software, the Vivo Y05e is quite advanced, running on the Android 16 operating system with the company's proprietary OriginOS 6 skin. The inclusion of the latest software for a budget device allows users to access new features.

Durability and autonomy

One of the new model's strongest aspects is its level of protection. The device body is protected against dust and water splashes according to the IP64 standard. Additionally, the smartphone has received a shock resistance certification based on a military standard, protecting it from accidental drops.

The smartphone's autonomous operation is powered by a 5150 mAh battery. Such a power source is considered sufficient for active use of the device for more than a day. The device also includes the following additional features:

Modern USB-C port;

3.5 mm connector for traditional headphones;

8-megapixel main camera;

5-megapixel front camera.

In the Uzbekistan market, such affordable smartphones have always been in high demand. A price of around 150 dollars makes the Vivo Y05e an excellent choice for school students, seniors, or those looking for a secondary work phone. The device weighs 199 grams and measures 167.3 × 76.95 mm.