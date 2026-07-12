Vivo introduces the new Y05e model for the budget segment

·28·Technology
Vivo introduces the new Y05e model for the budget segment

Vivo, a well-established player in the smartphone market, has expanded its budget device lineup with the new Vivo Y05e. This device stands out for combining an affordable price with the durability required for daily needs. According to Ixbt.com, the new model is primarily aimed at casual users and those in need of a device with long-lasting battery life. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The Vivo Y05e smartphone is equipped with a 6.74-inch IPS display, supporting HD+ (1600 × 720 pixels) resolution. The large screen size provides convenience for watching videos and using social media. The Unisoc T606 processor has been chosen as the technical foundation, capable of performing daily tasks stably.

Technical capabilities and memory

Regarding memory, the smartphone features 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Keeping up with modern trends, the manufacturers have also added the option to virtually expand the RAM up to 8 GB. This ensures system responsiveness when running multiple applications simultaneously.

In terms of software, the Vivo Y05e is quite advanced, running on the Android 16 operating system with the company's proprietary OriginOS 6 skin. The inclusion of the latest software for a budget device allows users to access new features.

Durability and autonomy

One of the new model's strongest aspects is its level of protection. The device body is protected against dust and water splashes according to the IP64 standard. Additionally, the smartphone has received a shock resistance certification based on a military standard, protecting it from accidental drops.

The smartphone's autonomous operation is powered by a 5150 mAh battery. Such a power source is considered sufficient for active use of the device for more than a day. The device also includes the following additional features:

  • Modern USB-C port;
  • 3.5 mm connector for traditional headphones;
  • 8-megapixel main camera;
  • 5-megapixel front camera.
In the Uzbekistan market, such affordable smartphones have always been in high demand. A price of around 150 dollars makes the Vivo Y05e an excellent choice for school students, seniors, or those looking for a secondary work phone. The device weighs 199 grams and measures 167.3 × 76.95 mm.

VivoСмартфонТехнологияAndroidБюджет
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Revolution in 3D printing: Microsystems are now printed as a whole in just a few secondsRevolution in 3D printing: Microsystems are now printed as a whole in just a few secondsToday, 11:29Acer introduces the Sospiro A15 smartphone with a rear screen in the style of Xiaomi 17 ProAcer introduces the Sospiro A15 smartphone with a rear screen in the style of Xiaomi 17 ProToday, 10:26Did China test a new weapon to disable Starlink?Did China test a new weapon to disable Starlink?Today, 10:20South Korea Develops Technology to Stack 10 Ultra-Thin ChipsSouth Korea Develops Technology to Stack 10 Ultra-Thin ChipsToday, 07:52Steve Jobs' son relies on AI to treat cancerSteve Jobs' son relies on AI to treat cancerToday, 05:25China develops special black box for nuclear spacecraftChina develops special black box for nuclear spacecraftToday, 05:22
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update