Did China test a new weapon to disable Starlink?

·51·Technology
Did China test a new weapon to disable Starlink?

Photo: scmp.com

Chinese military scientists have reportedly developed and tested an ultra-powerful microwave weapon capable of affecting satellite electronics. According to the South China Morning Post, the device's pulse power reaches up to 100 GW.

The publication noted that this technology could pose a serious threat to US space infrastructure, including the Starlink satellite network.

Power reached 100 GW

Experts estimate that a pulse of approximately one gigawatt is sufficient to damage the electronics of satellites in low Earth orbit.

Chinese scientists have reportedly managed to increase the power of the new device to 100 GW. However, this figure does not mean the weapon operates at such power for long periods — it refers to a short-term pulse.

Could the Starlink network become a target?

The South China Morning Post writes that microwave weapons are designed to disable the electronic systems of satellites rather than physically destroying them.

Theoretically, such technology could:

  • damage communication equipment;

  • disrupt navigation and data transmission;

  • temporarily or permanently halt satellite operations.

In this context, large networks consisting of thousands of units, such as Starlink, are also being mentioned as potential targets.

A low-cost threat to Pentagon infrastructure

Experts believe that microwave weapons could be a cheaper alternative to expensive missiles or anti-satellite systems.

This strengthens assumptions that it could allow China to exert pressure on expensive US space infrastructure at a lower cost.

However, public information regarding the actual combat range, accuracy, and effectiveness of such a weapon in atmospheric conditions remains limited.

The weapon is said to work even in extreme cold

The report notes that the device is equipped with innovative lithium-ion capacitors.

They reportedly allow the weapon to:

  • start up very quickly;

  • release a large amount of energy in a short time;

  • operate even at minus 40 degrees Celsius.

Space competition is reaching a new level

Satellites have become a core component of communication, intelligence, navigation, and targeting systems for modern armies.

Therefore, electronic and microwave technologies aimed at disabling them could become one of the most important areas of future military competition.

So far, there is no official information from China regarding the full technical specifications and test results of the weapon.

ChinaStarlinkMicrowave WeaponSpace SecurityMilitary Technology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Acer introduces the Sospiro A15 smartphone with a rear screen in the style of Xiaomi 17 ProAcer introduces the Sospiro A15 smartphone with a rear screen in the style of Xiaomi 17 ProToday, 10:26South Korea Develops Technology to Stack 10 Ultra-Thin ChipsSouth Korea Develops Technology to Stack 10 Ultra-Thin ChipsToday, 07:52Steve Jobs' son relies on AI to treat cancerSteve Jobs' son relies on AI to treat cancerToday, 05:25China develops special black box for nuclear spacecraftChina develops special black box for nuclear spacecraftToday, 05:22Boeing 737 MAX 7 certification process nears completion: 13-year wait endsBoeing 737 MAX 7 certification process nears completion: 13-year wait endsToday, 04:24Lenovo introduces first ThinkPad laptops with Intel Wildcat Lake processorsLenovo introduces first ThinkPad laptops with Intel Wildcat Lake processorsToday, 03:57
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update