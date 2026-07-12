Did China test a new weapon to disable Starlink?

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Chinese military scientists have reportedly developed and tested an ultra-powerful microwave weapon capable of affecting satellite electronics. According to the South China Morning Post, the device's pulse power reaches up to 100 GW.

The publication noted that this technology could pose a serious threat to US space infrastructure, including the Starlink satellite network.

Power reached 100 GW

Experts estimate that a pulse of approximately one gigawatt is sufficient to damage the electronics of satellites in low Earth orbit.

Chinese scientists have reportedly managed to increase the power of the new device to 100 GW. However, this figure does not mean the weapon operates at such power for long periods — it refers to a short-term pulse.

Could the Starlink network become a target?

The South China Morning Post writes that microwave weapons are designed to disable the electronic systems of satellites rather than physically destroying them.

Theoretically, such technology could:

damage communication equipment;

disrupt navigation and data transmission;

temporarily or permanently halt satellite operations.

In this context, large networks consisting of thousands of units, such as Starlink, are also being mentioned as potential targets.

A low-cost threat to Pentagon infrastructure

Experts believe that microwave weapons could be a cheaper alternative to expensive missiles or anti-satellite systems.

This strengthens assumptions that it could allow China to exert pressure on expensive US space infrastructure at a lower cost.

However, public information regarding the actual combat range, accuracy, and effectiveness of such a weapon in atmospheric conditions remains limited.

The weapon is said to work even in extreme cold

The report notes that the device is equipped with innovative lithium-ion capacitors.

They reportedly allow the weapon to:

start up very quickly;

release a large amount of energy in a short time;

operate even at minus 40 degrees Celsius.

Space competition is reaching a new level

Satellites have become a core component of communication, intelligence, navigation, and targeting systems for modern armies.

Therefore, electronic and microwave technologies aimed at disabling them could become one of the most important areas of future military competition.

So far, there is no official information from China regarding the full technical specifications and test results of the weapon.