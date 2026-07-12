Revolution in 3D printing: Microsystems are now printed as a whole in just a few seconds

·37·Technology
Revolution in 3D printing: Microsystems are now printed as a whole in just a few seconds

Researchers at the University of Utah have achieved a major breakthrough in 3D printing technology. Their new method allows for the printing of complex microscopic details in just 20 seconds using a single laser pulse. This discovery is expected to move away from traditional layered printing methods and radically improve the speed and quality of microsystem production. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Standard 3D printers form objects layer by layer from the bottom up. However, according to ixbt.com, the new system creates the entire structure at once. This approach not only saves time but also increases the strength of the product. Since the connections between layers are usually the weakest point of 3D parts, in the new method, the part appears as a single whole.

The power of holographic projection

The technology is based on a special nanostructured mask. This mask converts the laser beam into a volumetric holographic projection of the future product. When the light passes through a photosensitive material called SU-8, it simultaneously affects the necessary points within the polymer and instantly forms a three-dimensional structure.

This development relies on the principles of photolithography used in microchip manufacturing. The difference is that while this method is used in the semiconductor industry only to create flat images, scientists have adapted it to form volumetric objects. The lensless element of the system compensates for the scattering of light within the polymer and directs energy to precisely defined points.

Practical application and future prospects

During the experiments, researchers managed to prepare an array of micro-tubes with a diameter of only 6 micrometers. Interestingly, although the length of these tubes is 120 times greater than their diameter, they maintained high mechanical strength. Tests proved that these microchannels can move liquid using the capillary effect.

The new technology can be widely used in the following areas:

  • Microfluidic devices and lab-on-a-chip systems;
  • Microelectronics components;
  • High-precision optical systems;
  • Microscopic sensors for medicine.

For now, the method has specific limitations — in the current version, two spatial dimensions can be fully controlled, but the final product still has a volumetric shape. The team of scientists is currently working on an improved model with full three-dimensional control without losing printing speed and accuracy. This discovery is expected to be the foundation for mass production of microsystems in the future.

3D-ПринтерТехнологияЛазерМикроэлектроникаИнновация
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Vivo introduces the new Y05e model for the budget segmentVivo introduces the new Y05e model for the budget segmentToday, 11:51Acer introduces the Sospiro A15 smartphone with a rear screen in the style of Xiaomi 17 ProAcer introduces the Sospiro A15 smartphone with a rear screen in the style of Xiaomi 17 ProToday, 10:26Did China test a new weapon to disable Starlink?Did China test a new weapon to disable Starlink?Today, 10:20South Korea Develops Technology to Stack 10 Ultra-Thin ChipsSouth Korea Develops Technology to Stack 10 Ultra-Thin ChipsToday, 07:52Steve Jobs' son relies on AI to treat cancerSteve Jobs' son relies on AI to treat cancerToday, 05:25China develops special black box for nuclear spacecraftChina develops special black box for nuclear spacecraftToday, 05:22
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update