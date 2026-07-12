Acer introduces the Sospiro A15 smartphone with a rear screen in the style of Xiaomi 17 Pro

Acer, a brand with an established reputation in the world of computer technology, has made an unexpected move in the smartphone market. The company's Latin American division (Acer Mobile LATAM) has unveiled its new Acer Sospiro A15 model. The main feature of this device lies in its design, which, although not yet officially released, is reminiscent of the exterior of the Xiaomi 17 Pro flagship currently being discussed by many insiders. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The most notable aspect of the smartphone is the additional display located in the camera block on its rear panel. According to ixbt.com, this small 1.88-inch screen serves not only an aesthetic function but also provides a number of conveniences for the user. Specifically, it can be used to view notifications, control the music player, and most importantly, as a visual aid for taking selfies using the high-quality main camera.

Technical specifications and display capabilities

The device's main screen is equipped with a 6.67-inch IPS panel that operates at HD+ resolution. Despite belonging to the budget segment, Acer engineers have implemented a 120 Hz refresh rate to ensure smooth display performance. This allows the user to experience a high level of fluidity when navigating the interface and scrolling through social media feeds.

In terms of internal technical power, the Acer Sospiro A15 is a budget solution. The smartphone is built on the Unisoc T615 processor, which does not support the modern 5G communication standard. The device has 6 GB of RAM, but this figure can be increased up to 14 GB using virtual expansion technology. The internal storage capacity is 128 GB, with the possibility of increasing it up to 1 TB using microSD cards.

Camera and software

Regarding camera capabilities, the main block includes a 64-megapixel sensor. On the front panel, a 16-megapixel camera is installed for video calls and casual selfies. Interestingly, it is stated that the device runs on the latest Android 16 operating system, which is a major advantage in terms of software relevance.

Other important aspects of the smartphone include:

5000 mAh battery and 18 W charging technology;

NFC module, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS systems;

Protection against dust and water splashes according to the IP64 standard;

3.5 mm connector for traditional headphones and a USB-C port;

Fingerprint scanner integrated into the side power button.

For now, the official price and release date of the Acer Sospiro A15 model have not been disclosed. However, based on its technical specifications, it can be said that this smartphone is intended for users who appreciate a unique design and an additional screen but do not want to spend extra money on high performance. There is no concrete information about an official entry into the Uzbekistan market, but Acer mobile devices in our region may appear mainly through international retailers.