Unexpected news from HMD Global: 9th-century style XploraOne Neo to be unveiled

HMD Global, which is strengthening its position in the mobile device market, is preparing to introduce its next non-standard project. According to information circulating online, the brand has developed a new compact phone called HMD XploraOne Neo. This device is expected to act as a unique "bridge" between modern smartphones and classic feature phones. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the publication ixbt.com, citing insider smashx_60, the new model will be equipped with a 3.5-inch QVGA LCD display. Although the screen size is very small by today's standards, it supports touch control. The device runs on the RTOS Touch operating system, which ensures a simple and intuitive interface.

Technical capabilities and functionality

The HMD XploraOne Neo has modest technical specifications: it is equipped with 64 MB of RAM and 128 MB of internal storage. However, users will be able to expand the memory up to 32 GB via a microSD slot. The back panel of the device features a 2 MP camera designed for simple everyday photos.

Interestingly, the manufacturer managed to fit a 2000 mAh battery into such a compact body. For such a low-power system, this capacity guarantees long-term autonomous operation. Also, in accordance with modern standards, the device is equipped with a USB-C port and a traditional 3.5 mm audio jack.

Modern connectivity and security

The HMD XploraOne Neo is adapted not only for calls but also for modern communication tools. The main advantages of the device include:

LTE network support and eSIM technology;

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS modules;

Internet sharing capability via Hotspot mode;

IP54 rated dust and splash-resistant body.

Special attention has also been paid to security. The device features a dedicated SOS button for emergencies and the Guardian app for remote monitoring by parents or loved ones. Map services and cloud applications are also integrated into the system.

For nostalgia enthusiasts, HMD Global has prepared another gift: the legendary Snake game is pre-installed on the phone. Although the official release date and price of the device have not yet been announced, given that previous information from insider smashx_60 (such as reports about the HMD Icon Flip 1) has proven accurate, this news will undoubtedly become a reality soon.