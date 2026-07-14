Unexpected news from HMD Global: 9th-century style XploraOne Neo to be unveiled

·23·Technology
Unexpected news from HMD Global: 9th-century style XploraOne Neo to be unveiled

HMD Global, which is strengthening its position in the mobile device market, is preparing to introduce its next non-standard project. According to information circulating online, the brand has developed a new compact phone called HMD XploraOne Neo. This device is expected to act as a unique "bridge" between modern smartphones and classic feature phones. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the publication ixbt.com, citing insider smashx_60, the new model will be equipped with a 3.5-inch QVGA LCD display. Although the screen size is very small by today's standards, it supports touch control. The device runs on the RTOS Touch operating system, which ensures a simple and intuitive interface.

Technical capabilities and functionality

The HMD XploraOne Neo has modest technical specifications: it is equipped with 64 MB of RAM and 128 MB of internal storage. However, users will be able to expand the memory up to 32 GB via a microSD slot. The back panel of the device features a 2 MP camera designed for simple everyday photos.

Interestingly, the manufacturer managed to fit a 2000 mAh battery into such a compact body. For such a low-power system, this capacity guarantees long-term autonomous operation. Also, in accordance with modern standards, the device is equipped with a USB-C port and a traditional 3.5 mm audio jack.

Modern connectivity and security

The HMD XploraOne Neo is adapted not only for calls but also for modern communication tools. The main advantages of the device include:

  • LTE network support and eSIM technology;
  • Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS modules;
  • Internet sharing capability via Hotspot mode;
  • IP54 rated dust and splash-resistant body.
Special attention has also been paid to security. The device features a dedicated SOS button for emergencies and the Guardian app for remote monitoring by parents or loved ones. Map services and cloud applications are also integrated into the system.

For nostalgia enthusiasts, HMD Global has prepared another gift: the legendary Snake game is pre-installed on the phone. Although the official release date and price of the device have not yet been announced, given that previous information from insider smashx_60 (such as reports about the HMD Icon Flip 1) has proven accurate, this news will undoubtedly become a reality soon.

HMDSmartphoneTechnologyGadgetXploraOne Neo
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Beware of fake Samsung 870 EVO: Identical appearance, but fails quicklyBeware of fake Samsung 870 EVO: Identical appearance, but fails quicklyToday, 23:29Google DeepMind CEO proposes independent body to oversee AIGoogle DeepMind CEO proposes independent body to oversee AIToday, 22:51David Beckham's IM8 startup secures $1 billion investment from General CatalystDavid Beckham's IM8 startup secures $1 billion investment from General CatalystToday, 22:26The AI Race: Yale study reveals how much investors are overpayingThe AI Race: Yale study reveals how much investors are overpayingToday, 22:21A New Giant in the AI Market: DeepSeek Secures $1.5 Billion InvestmentA New Giant in the AI Market: DeepSeek Secures $1.5 Billion InvestmentToday, 21:54Next flight from Baikonur: Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft heads to the International Space StationNext flight from Baikonur: Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft heads to the International Space StationToday, 21:51
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures