OpenAI is developing its first device: ChatGPT will now have a physical form

OpenAI, the company that revolutionized the world of AI, is now moving beyond software and entering the personal hardware market. According to Bloomberg, the company is working on a screenless, mobile smart speaker based on the ChatGPT system. This device is not just a gadget, but is being interpreted as a "humanoid companion" that lives in the user's home. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The project is currently in the development phase, and its main goal is to bring AI into a physical form. According to reports, this device will have access to its owner's digital life, including email and other personal data. This allows ChatGPT technology to learn user habits and provide more personalized service over time.

Former Apple engineers and technological approach

The most interesting aspect of the device is that it will be equipped with mechanical elements that allow it to move on its own. This may be due to the fact that former Apple engineers who participated in the creation of legendary products like the iPhone or Mac are helping OpenAI. The company plans to present this device not just as a voice assistant, but as a companion capable of establishing an emotional connection with the user.

Earlier rumors suggested that OpenAI would release its own smartphone to compete directly with Apple. However, new information shows that the company has chosen a different direction for now, namely a new type of home device not yet available on the market. OpenAI representatives believe that this product will be fundamentally different from any technology currently offered by Apple.

Legal issues and competitive environment

While work on the new device continues, relations between OpenAI and Apple have become strained. Last week, Apple filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, accusing it of stealing trade secrets. The lawsuit claims that this is just the "tip of the iceberg" and that many violations will be exposed during the trial. OpenAI denies these accusations, emphasizing that the new product does not violate any intellectual property rights.

The market for AI-based hardware is currently in the spotlight for investors. For example, Figure AI, founded by Brett Adcock, recently raised $700 million to create a universal interface between humans and machines. In such a highly competitive environment, OpenAI aims to take the lead by leveraging its ChatGPT brand and its extensive capabilities.

For now, the exact name, price, or release date of the device has not been announced. However, experts believe that if OpenAI successfully implements this project, it could usher in a new era in the field of smart speakers and home robotics.