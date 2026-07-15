Lorde harshly criticizes AI glasses: “They are not sexy at all”

·48·Technology
Lorde harshly criticizes AI glasses: “They are not sexy at all”

During her performance at the Mad Cool festival in Madrid, famous pop star Lorde expressed her sharp opposition to a new trend in the world of modern technology: smart glasses equipped with AI. According to the singer, such devices not only threaten personal privacy but also lack any aesthetic appeal. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Standing on stage, Lorde emphasized to her fans that it is becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish between what is real and what is artificial today. “It’s getting harder to perceive reality in our world. You can’t tell if the person in front of you is wearing regular sunglasses or those damn AI glasses. I can officially say, don’t buy these glasses. They are not sexy at all,” the singer added.

This statement sounded even more sensational given that one of the festival's sponsors was the Ray-Ban brand. The fact is that Ray-Ban is currently collaborating with Meta to produce AI-powered smart glasses. Furthermore, the singer Jennie, who performed after Lorde, is an official ambassador for the product. Lorde's remarks came as an unexpected blow at a time when advertising campaigns are in full swing.

Privacy and security issues

While Lorde is speaking only about aesthetics, security experts are raising much more serious concerns. According to ixbt.com, these devices, equipped with cameras and AI functions, can be used to violate privacy, secretly monitor people, and for extortion purposes. Although Meta claims to have installed special indicator lights to protect privacy, these measures are not preventing numerous lawsuits and investigations.

There have even been scandals related to the training process of Meta's AI. According to one of the lawsuits, contract workers in Kenya were forced to review explicit and violent videos captured through the glasses. Such cases raise major doubts about the transparency of data collection methods used by tech giants.

Sales volume and market dynamics

Despite the criticism, the smart glasses market continues to grow rapidly. According to EssilorLuxottica, the manufacturer of Ray-Ban, sales of Meta AI glasses exceeded 7 million units in 2025. This figure is three times the total sales volume of 2023 and 2024. Due to increasing consumer interest, Meta plans to expand its product line in this category.

Lorde's position on this matter aligns with her previous views. The singer once wrote about throwing her smartphone into the ocean. She believes that technology should not disconnect people from real life. “Being here and now — that is the true charm,” she concluded.

Interest in such gadgets is gradually increasing in the Uzbekistan market as well, but their price and privacy concerns naturally make many people think twice. Statements by global stars like Lorde serve to shape a critical perspective on technological trends.

LordeMetaRay-BanArtificial IntelligenceTechnology
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