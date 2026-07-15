Roscosmos and NASA extend International Space Station operations until 2030

·0·Technology
Roscosmos and NASA extend International Space Station operations until 2030

Russia's state corporation Roscosmos and the US aerospace agency NASA have reached a formal agreement to continue the operation of the International Space Station (ISS) until the end of 2030. This decision is of significant importance to the global scientific community, ensuring that humanity's largest laboratory in space will remain in service for several more years. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

This agreement was announced by Deputy Director General of Roscosmos Dmitry Bakanov during a press conference following the successful docking of the Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft with the ISS. Previously, the parties had set the station's operational lifespan until at least 2028, but as a result of new negotiations, this period has been extended by another two years.

New orbital stations and prospects for cooperation

It is no secret that the ISS is currently in the final stages of its resource life. For this reason, both Russia and the US are actively developing plans to build their own independent orbital stations in the future. Nevertheless, maintaining the current project was deemed necessary to ensure the continuity of scientific experiments.

During the negotiations, the parties discussed not only the future of the ISS but also cooperation issues after it ceases operations. In particular, Roscosmos and NASA agreed to continue exchanging information on the technical aspects of the newly designed national stations.

According to Dmitry Bakanov, such technical coordination will serve to assist each other in potential emergency situations in space and maintain common safety standards in the future. This demonstrates that, alongside competition, mutual support plays an important role in space exploration.

The International Space Station has been operating in orbit since 1998 and is a unique facility representing the technological achievements of many nations. According to Ixbt.com, this agreement indicates that despite political complexities in the space sector, scientific cooperation remains a priority.

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